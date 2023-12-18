FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dec. 18, 2023

Gov. Cox names Donna Law as new head of Department of Cultural and Community Engagement

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 18, 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Donna Law as the interim executive director of the Department of Cultural and Community Engagement. This appointment requires approval by the Utah State Senate.

Law will replace Jill Remington Love, who announced her departure in September after serving seven years in the position.

“Donna brings a wealth of experience in the arts, administration, government relations and communications – a full package of skills that will serve the state’s cultural and community engagement needs well,” Gov. Cox said. “I appreciate Jill’s successful tenure and look forward to working with Donna as we support the rich past, present and future of our great state.”

Law has spent the past 14 years at Southern Utah University, currently serving as associate vice president of community and government relations after stints as executive director of development and government relations and director of development. Prior to SUU, she worked as managing director of the Orlando Shakespeare Company, director of development of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival and as director of communications and marketing for the Utah Shakespeare Festival. Her civic involvement includes serving on the Utah Transportation Commission, chair and board member of the Office of Museum Services, chair of the Iron County Tourism Advisory Board, and vice president of the Shakespeare Theatre Association.

“Having worked with the department and many of its divisions for more than 25 years, furthering the mission of CCE to enrich the lives of all Utahns is a dream come true,” Law said. “With the opportunity to lead this department, I will do everything I can to elevate Utah’s culture, history, heritage, and art in all its forms, colors, and sounds across our great state.”

Law has a master’s degree in arts administration from Southern Utah University, a bachelor’s degree in business management from Western Governors University, and a public relations certificate from the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.

