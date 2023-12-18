ACT EU Clinical Trials Analytics Workshop - January 2024, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 25 January 2024, 13:00 (CET) to 26 January 2024, 13:00 (CET)

Over the years the regulatory network has collected much data about clinical trials in the EU through clinical trial registries (CTIS and EudraCT). These data are used to support regulatory decision-making, but their potential uses extend far beyond that scope.

During this event, stakeholders will have the opportunity to present/discuss how they are using or planning to use these data. Whether it is to find trials on certain medical conditions, track healthcare innovation, or even look to apply Artificial Intelligence for novel insights, all stakeholders are invited to share use cases and priorities with attendees. These discussions will help guide EU decision-makers on improving access and usability of clinical trials data.

After the event a prioritised list of use cases will be published as part of a clinical trials analytics research agenda, the delivery of which may be tied to public funding calls.

This two-day event will offer participants the opportunity to:

Share their use cases which might be addressed by access to clinical trials data, data analysis, and funding;

Provide input on evidence gaps within the European clinical trials environment;

Be informed how international data standardisation efforts on clinical trials led by ICH M11 are enabling new use cases and support implementation;

Become part of a growing community on clinical trial analytics attached to the ACT EU multi-stakeholder platform.

A video recording will be made available after the event. Processing and publication of the video recording typically take up to 60 days.

