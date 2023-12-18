Flooding over Railroad Street in Groton

Caller Isaac French at 802-556-1735 who lives at 189 Railroad Street in Groton states there is flooding on both sides of the road. States flooding about to cover the road fully and there are about 10 houses past where his address is that won't be able to get out of their location if the flooding happens because there is only one bridge out. He is able to leave and is safe but only recently moved there and doesn't know any but 1 neighbor names/phone numbers.



