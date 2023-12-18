Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,665 in the last 365 days.

Flooding over Railroad Street in Groton

Caller Isaac French at 802-556-1735 who lives at 189 Railroad Street in Groton states there is flooding on both sides of the road. States flooding about to cover the road fully and there are about 10 houses past where his address is that won't be able to get out of their location if the flooding happens because there is only one bridge out. He is able to leave and is safe but only recently moved there and doesn't know any but 1 neighbor names/phone numbers.



Heather Dieringer

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

You just read:

Flooding over Railroad Street in Groton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more