First 10 Community Schools Request for Applications (RFA # 202312243)

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is accepting applications from school administrative units (SAUs) and Education in the Unorganized Territory (EUT) to be part of a 3-year First 10 Community School pilot project funded through Maine’s Preschool Development Grant.  Developed by Education Development Center, First 10 Community Schools bring together school systems, early childhood programs, and community partners/agencies to improve care and education for young children and their families throughout the first 10 years of children’s lives.  This model works to improve teaching and learning, deepen partnerships with families, and provide comprehensive services for children and families.   

Through this opportunity, pilot sites will be supported in developing and implementing First 10 Community School models.  To learn more about the model and the pilot opportunity, interested applicants are encouraged to view this recorded First 10 Community School information session.  Additional information about First 10 Community Schools can be found on the Maine Department of Education’s First 10 webpage and on Education Development Center’s First 10 webpage.  

Eligible schools that are interested in the First 10 Community School grant opportunity may access the application through the First 10 Community School Request for Applications (RFA)

A timeline for the RFA process is provided below. 

  • December 18, 2023–RFA released 
  • January 4, 2024—RFA question submission deadline 
  • February 1, 2024—RFA submission deadline 

All questions about the First 10 Community School RFA should be submitted to the First 10 Community School Grant Coordinator identified on the Grant RFPs and RFAs webpage. 

Additional questions regarding this announcement should be directed to:
Lee Anne Larsen, Director of Early Learning, Leeann.Larsen@maine.gov 

 

First 10 Community Schools Request for Applications (RFA # 202312243)

