Financial Game-Changer: Fiskl and Sceptre Forge Power Partnership to Propel Nigeria's MSME Sector

Exclusive Fiskl-Sceptre partnership set to boost over 40 million Nigerian MSMEs with advanced financial tools.

LAGOS, NIGERIA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiskl, a global leader in AI-driven financial management technology, is thrilled to announce its exclusive partnership with Sceptre Advisory Services, Nigeria’s premier business and financial advisory firm. This groundbreaking collaboration is set to empower over 40 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria by providing advanced financial management tools crucial for thriving in today’s challenging economic landscape, marked by inflation and limited access to finance.

Alina Lapusneanu, CEO of Fiskl, expressed her enthusiasm: “We are incredibly excited and proud to partner with Sceptre Advisory Services. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower SMEs with effective financial management tools. Together, we are committed to enhancing the financial acumen of Nigerian MSMEs, helping them to not only navigate but also excel in the face of economic challenges.”

Adejumoke Awolumate, Managing Partner of Sceptre Advisory Services, commented on the partnership: "Joining forces with Fiskl represents a significant milestone for us at Sceptre. We are eager to combine our local expertise with Fiskl’s innovative financial management solutions. This collaboration is more than just a business venture; it's a commitment to fuel the growth of Nigerian MSMEs, enabling them to achieve financial resilience and sustainable development."

By leveraging Fiskl’s AI-driven financial technology and Sceptre’s deep market insights, this partnership is set to deliver unprecedented benefits to Nigeria's MSMEs. It promises not only to simplify financial management but also to provide actionable insights that drive growth and profitability. This collaboration is uniquely positioned to tackle the core challenges faced by MSMEs, such as access to capital, financial literacy, and efficient resource management. With tailored solutions, Nigerian entrepreneurs can now unlock new opportunities, enhance productivity, and compete on a global scale. This initiative represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to fostering an ecosystem where small businesses can flourish, contributing robustly to Nigeria's economic development.

This partnership is a vital step in Fiskl’s global mission to provide intuitive financial management solutions and Sceptre’s vision of elevating Nigeria's small businesses. It symbolizes a unique convergence of financial advisory services and technological innovation, perfectly tailored to meet the needs of Nigerian MSMEs.

The collaboration aims to revolutionize traditional financial management practices, providing digital solutions that offer real-time insights, streamline operations, and open new growth avenues. For Nigeria's MSMEs, this partnership means not just surviving but thriving, even in fluctuating economic conditions.

About Sceptre Advisory Services

Sceptre Advisory Services is a leading business and financial advisory firm in Nigeria, committed to transforming small and mid-sized businesses into sustainable, globally competitive companies. Sceptre’s solutions are marked by integrity, innovation, and excellence, driving sustainable growth.

About Fiskl

Fiskl is a trailblazer in AI-driven financial management for small and medium-sized enterprises worldwide. Its technology, recognized for simplifying complex financial tasks, enables business owners to manage their finances intuitively, without requiring extensive accounting knowledge. In 2023, Fiskl was named to Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, Fintech of the Year at the prestigious Europas Awards (Web Summit) and Accounting Tech of the Year at the Europe Fintech Awards. Fiskl is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.