Unbridled Capital Provides Sell-Side Advisory to 13 Popeyes in Mississippi
I am proud of our team’s patience and perseverance here during a difficult operating environment. Congratulations to Skip, his family, and the buyer in getting this deal closed.”GULF BREEZE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unbridled Capital recently provided sell-side advisory services to Russell Restaurants Group, Inc., and related entities, led by Skip Russell, on the sale of 13 Popeyes restaurants in Mississippi.
— Rick Ormsby
“I would recommend nobody else except Unbridled Capital – they are the best in the industry. The Unbridled team is hard-working, supremely knowledgeable, and most importantly, I trust them. Multiple advisors on their team helped alongside my transaction, and while the M&A environment was not the easiest, they were persistent to almost no end and fought for me over-and-over. They acted like true partners at every step along the way, and for that, I am forever grateful. Unbridled is an excellent company, and their team has become good friends. I am cheering for their continued success,” said franchisee Skip Russell.
“We are super-thankful to be a growing M&A partner with Popeyes franchisees. Skip is an entrepreneur, and I personally love to work for clients like him who build their businesses from scratch and find so much well-deserved success along the way. For this transaction, we had to source multiple buyers at competitive prices on two separate occasions to get this transfer approved. I am proud of our team’s patience and perseverance here during a difficult operating environment. Congratulations to Skip, his family, and the buyer in getting this deal closed,” said Rick Ormsby, Managing Director.
Unbridled has completed multiple transactions for long-time Popeyes franchisees. We are thankful for the trust and confidence of so many wonderful family-owned businesses who have chosen to utilize our award-winning services.
Kiley Bunce
Unbridled Capital
kiley@unbridledcapital.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn