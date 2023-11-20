Unbridled Capital Provides Sell-Side Advisory to 10 Freddy's in the Southwest
It was a blessing to get to know the Freddy’s business more closely, and we continue to commit our time and resources to make Unbridled Capital the advisor of choice for franchisees and families.”GULF BREEZE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unbridled Capital recently provided sell-side advisory services to FFC New Mexico, LLC, led by Paul Hoover, on the sale of 10 Freddy’s restaurants in the Southwest. The restaurants were sold to ERC Development, LLC, an existing Freddy’s franchisee.
— Rick Ormsby
“I have worked with Rick and his team for almost 20 years, spanning all kinds of buy-side and sell-side transactions, and they continue to impress me by delivering superb results. I trust them implicitly – that is the hallmark of my relationship with the Unbridled Capital team. During this particular transaction, they were patient and persistent in finding the right buyer for our Freddy’s business. I have certainly said it before – and will do so again here – you would do yourself a disservice if you look anywhere else than Unbridled Capital for the sale or financing of your business,” said franchisee Paul Hoover.
“Congrats to all parties on a successful closing here. Two things come to mind with this transaction – 1. The heartfelt gratitude I have for our repeat customers, especially Paul Hoover and his first-class organization, and 2. The excitement that our entire Unbridled team exudes when we have the honor of working within a new brand. It was a blessing to get to know the Freddy’s business more closely, and we continue to commit our time and resources to make Unbridled Capital the advisor of choice for franchisees and families who have faithfully espoused the American Dream through franchise ownership,” said Rick Ormsby, Managing Director.
Unbridled has represented franchisees and franchisors in more than fifteen brands over the past several years. We are thankful for the trust and confidence of so many wonderful clients who have chosen to utilize our award-winning services.
