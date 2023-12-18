Fish and Game to provide trapper and wolf trapper education classes in Glenns Ferry

Trapping is an age-old tradition, especially in the West. Today, that tradition continues as regulated trapping plays an important role in wildlife management.

Today’s trapper has to attend an 8-hour trapper education class before being allowed to purchase a trapper license, unless the trapper has a documented history of trapping prior to 2011.

Trapper education class

In January 2024 the Magic Valley Region will be hosting an instructor-led trapper education class at the Idaho Trappers Association fur sale at the Glenns Ferry fairgrounds on January 20. The class will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Class size is limited to 25 students. The cost of the trapper education class is $9.75.

Wolf trapper education class

To legally trap wolves in Idaho a trapper must have successfully completed BOTH the trapper education and wolf trapper education classes. The classes do not have to be taken in a specific sequence.

Over the next several months the Magic Valley Region will be providing two wolf trapper education classes. Pre-registration is required. Class size is limited to 25 students.

The first wolf trapper education class will be held during the Idaho Trappers Association March fur sale on March 9, 2024, at the Glenns Ferry fairgrounds. The class will run from 9 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The second wolf trapper education class will be held during the National Trappers Association Western Regional Trapping and Outdoor Expo at the Glenns Ferry fairgrounds on May 31 – June 1, 2024. The wolf trapper education class will be on Saturday, June 1, 2024, and will run from 9 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The cost of the wolf trapper education class is $9.75.

For more information, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.