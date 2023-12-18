Job Announcement - File Technicial

Job Opportunity: File Technician

Department: States Attorney’s Office

Rate of Pay: $41,255.70 (annually), paid semi-monthly

Status and Hours: Full-time, benefit eligible. Monday-Friday, 40 hours per week.

Close Date: January 8, 2024, 11:59 pm

How to Apply:

A Grand Forks County application must be completed and submitted with a resume and cover letter. Applications may be obtained from:

151 South 4th Street, 1st Floor

Grand Forks, ND 58201

Or from: https://www.gfcounty.nd.gov/information/employment-opportunities

Typical Duties and Responsibilities:



The following duties are typical for this classification. Applicants may not perform all of the listed duties and/or may be required to perform additional or different duties from those set forth to address business needs and changing business practices.

File correspondence in appropriate case files by utilizing the case management system and Court case management system to establish which case(s) correspondence may relate to.

Receive and process discovery requests by duplicating media files, and by searching law enforcement record systems.

Obtain Judge’s calendar for 1st Appearance and Order to Show Cause Hearings. Retrieve and prepare files for 1st Appearance and Order to Show Cause Hearings by printing necessary reports.

File case files in appropriate filing system as determined by the status of the case.

Retrieve case files for attorneys and support staff.

Retrieve and distribute outgoing inter-department mail and process outgoing U.S. Mail.

Scan and retrieve files, paperwork, and documents.

Organize filing system to ensure easy filing and retrieval of files and correspondence.

Scan, dispose or shred obsolete files in accordance with established destruction schedule and/or legal requirements.

Handle confidential matters daily relating to all divisions of the States Attorney’s Office.

Print Criminal Judgments and Orders from daily generated reports.

Attends work during regularly scheduled hours.

Perform other duties as assigned or apparent.

MARGINAL FUNCTIONS:

Act as Notary Public.

Edit and redact audio/visual evidence as necessary.

Provide back up support for receptionist, which includes answering the phone, assist the general public and attorneys that come into the office.

View the complete job application here: https://www.gfcounty.nd.gov/Home/Components/JobPosts/Job/48/60