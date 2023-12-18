Job Announcement - File Technicial

Job Opportunity: File Technician
Department: States Attorney’s Office
Rate of Pay: $41,255.70 (annually), paid semi-monthly
Status and Hours: Full-time, benefit eligible. Monday-Friday, 40 hours per week.
Close Date: January 8, 2024, 11:59 pm
How to Apply:
A Grand Forks County application must be completed and submitted with a resume and cover letter. Applications may be obtained from:
151 South 4th Street, 1st Floor
Grand Forks, ND 58201
Or from: https://www.gfcounty.nd.gov/information/employment-opportunities
Typical Duties and Responsibilities:
The following duties are typical for this classification. Applicants may not perform all of the listed duties and/or may be required to perform additional or different duties from those set forth to address business needs and changing business practices.
- File correspondence in appropriate case files by utilizing the case management system and Court case management system to establish which case(s) correspondence may relate to.
- Receive and process discovery requests by duplicating media files, and by searching law enforcement record systems.
- Obtain Judge’s calendar for 1st Appearance and Order to Show Cause Hearings. Retrieve and prepare files for 1st Appearance and Order to Show Cause Hearings by printing necessary reports.
- File case files in appropriate filing system as determined by the status of the case.
- Retrieve case files for attorneys and support staff.
- Retrieve and distribute outgoing inter-department mail and process outgoing U.S. Mail.
- Scan and retrieve files, paperwork, and documents.
- Organize filing system to ensure easy filing and retrieval of files and correspondence.
- Scan, dispose or shred obsolete files in accordance with established destruction schedule and/or legal requirements.
- Handle confidential matters daily relating to all divisions of the States Attorney’s Office.
- Print Criminal Judgments and Orders from daily generated reports.
- Attends work during regularly scheduled hours.
- Perform other duties as assigned or apparent.
MARGINAL FUNCTIONS:
- Act as Notary Public.
- Edit and redact audio/visual evidence as necessary.
- Provide back up support for receptionist, which includes answering the phone, assist the general public and attorneys that come into the office.
View the complete job application here: https://www.gfcounty.nd.gov/Home/Components/JobPosts/Job/48/60