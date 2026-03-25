Eddy County Clerk of Court office closed Thursday, March 26.

The Eddy County Clerk of Court office will be closed Thursday, March 26. Patrons needing assistance may contact the Foster County Clerk of Court office at: Email: 16clerk@ndcourts.gov. Phone No. 701-652-1001

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