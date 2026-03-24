Ryan Hestbeck Appointed as Judicial Referee in East Central Judicial District

Ryan Hestbeck has been appointed as a Judicial Referee in the East Central Judicial District, serving Cass County, effective March 18, 2026. The appointment was made by East Central Judicial District Presiding Judge McCullough.

Hestbeck has served as a staff attorney in the East Central Judicial District since 2021, working closely with judges and judicial referees on a wide range of matters, primarily in family law. In that role, he has conducted legal research, reviewed case records, and assisted in preparing findings of fact and conclusions of law, while also supporting court proceedings.

Hestbeck previously served as an Administrative Hearing Officer with the North Dakota Department of Transportation, where he presided over implied consent hearings and issued written decisions. He also served as a Temporary Judicial Referee in the East Central Judicial District, presiding over small claims, traffic, and child support contempt matters.

He began his legal career as a law clerk in Minnesota’s Eighth Judicial District and later practiced as an associate attorney in Fargo. Hestbeck earned his Juris Doctor from Mitchell Hamline School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Minnesota State University Moorhead. He is admitted to practice in North Dakota and Minnesota.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve in this role and to continue supporting the fair and efficient administration of justice in our community,” Hestbeck said.

Hestbeck is a past president of the Cass County Bar Association. He is also active in professional and community organizations, including volunteering as a presiding judge for the North Dakota High School Mock Trial Competition and serving as a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Judicial referees assist district courts by presiding over a range of matters and play an important role in the administration of justice.