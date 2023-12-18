The Vibrant Occasions Team Attends the Ultimate Gathering for Wedding Professionals in Las Vegas

Vibrant Occasions attends Wedding MBA 2023 in Las Vegas. Vibrant Occasions attends Wedding MBA 2023 in Las Vegas. Vibrant Occasions attends Wedding MBA 2023 in Las Vegas. Vibrant Occasions attends Wedding MBA 2023 in Las Vegas. Vibrant Occasions attends Wedding MBA 2023 in Las Vegas.

Arkansas catering company travels to Las Vegas and shares the experience at Wedding MBA, discussing insights, connections and inspiration gained from the event.

At Vibrant Occasions, we have placed significant emphasis on heart leadership and building a strong community within our organization, and we believe in extending this ethos to those around us.” — Leah Seale

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Occasions Catering in Arkansas recently attended Wedding MBA, a premier event for wedding industry professionals from around the world. The Vibrant Occasions Catering team had the opportunity to participate in engaging workshops, network with other vendors, and bond with fellow professionals attending the conference.

Wedding MBA is an annual event that brings together wedding vendors for educational sessions, keynote speakers, and an expo featuring the latest trends and innovations in the wedding industry. One of the main draws of the event is the diverse range of activities offered. Attendees can participate in workshops, seminars, and keynote speeches covering various topics such as marketing, branding, customer experience, and business strategies. The insights shared through these activities are valuable for staying ahead in the competitive wedding industry.

The event also provides ample opportunities for networking and building connections with other wedding professionals. Vibrant Occasions Catering was able to connect with other local Arkansas wedding vendors at the conference, including Brittany Bloom Events and Design, Kaitie Gill Weddings, and Rusty Tractor Vineyards. Sharing experiences and ideas with fellow professionals proved not only inspiring but also incredibly valuable for creating new connections and collaborations.

Director of community and vendor relations at Vibrant Occasions, Leah Seale, expands on the experience, "Wedding MBA was an enlightening and enriching experience for Vibrant Occasions Catering. We had the pleasure of connecting with fellow Arkansas vendors as well as forging new friendships with industry professionals from across the country, and gaining valuable insights from speakers. One message that resonated deeply with us is the importance of fostering a sense of community within the wedding industry – the idea that we can all achieve success without undermining one another. At Vibrant Occasions, we have placed significant emphasis on heart leadership and building a strong community within our organization, and we believe in extending this ethos to those around us.

Additionally, the event provided us with the opportunity to explore new and, at times, controversial technologies that can enhance our operations and make certain aspects of our work more efficient. The speakers, including Fausto Pifferrer of Blue Elephant, Margaret Brower of Rainmaker Sales & Marketing Group, Alan Berg, Renee Dalo of Moxie Bright Events, Bobbi Brinkman of Bobbi Brinkman Consulting, Megan Gillikin of The Planners Vault, and Shafonne Myers of Pretty Pear Bride, were engaging and inspiring, leaving us motivated and empowered.

We left Wedding MBA with strengthened connections, both with familiar faces and new acquaintances, and feeling encouraged about the possibilities that lie ahead in 2024. The experience has reaffirmed our commitment to providing exceptional service and creating unforgettable moments for our clients."

Whether attendees are seasoned professionals or just starting out in the industry, Wedding MBA provides a platform for continuous growth and learning. It's a chance to gain new perspectives, expand one's network, and be inspired by the endless creativity within the wedding industry.

About Vibrant Occasions Catering: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.



