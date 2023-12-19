Launching The Inner Beauty Party Celebrating The Sweetest Girls on Women's Day in LA

Girls who successfully participate in Mom and Me Creative Contest earn invites to The Inner Beauty Party Celebrating Girls with Sweet Manis and Delish Chocolates www.TheInnerBeautyParty.com

Girls who successfully participate in Mom and Me Creative Contest earn invites to The Inner Beauty Party Celebrating Girls with Sweet Manis and Delish Chocolates www.TheInnerBeautyParty.com

Live in LA...participate in Mom and Me Lunch creative contest; the sweetest entry wins $100 gift card, and the best 3 every month get invited to The Inner Beauty Party www.TheInnerBeautyParty.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com