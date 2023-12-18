Eight Philadelphia Small Businesses Receive Grants from Next Street

Keigh and Mariko Perry, Founders of Philadelphia-based Impresso Coffee

2023 Recipients Include Businesses Owned by Women, Veterans and People of Color

This program aligns with Next Street’s mission to support small businesses, particularly POC- and women-owned businesses which often face disproportionate barriers.” — Michael Roth, Next Street co-CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Street, a certified B Corp firm that designs and develops solutions to connect small businesses with the resources they need, today announced eight Philadelphia-based small businesses selected to receive grant funding to support their growth. As part of its anti-racism and anti-bias commitment, Next Street launched a grant program to provide grant funding primarily to small businesses owned by women and people of color (POC) using a percentage of the company’s annual profit. Now in its third year, the program has provided more than $34,000 in grants to small businesses.

This grant program is administered by Next Street’s Inclusive Impact Committee (IIC), a group of staff members steering the firm’s commitment to being an anti-racist organization that challenges systems of injustice faced by small businesses. These grantees were selected in partnership with LA1 CDC and Greenline Access Capital, Philadelphia-based organizations serving area small businesses. The grantees were selected based on their presence in the community, projected use of the grant, and demonstrated need.

Data shows that the number of minority-owned small businesses continues to grow. However, while minorities make up 32 percent of our population, minority business ownership represents only 18 percent of the population. Additionally, the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) noted in a recent report that even though the number of minority-owned firms has grown by 35 percent, the average gross receipts for those firms dropped by 16 percent.

“This program aligns with Next Street’s mission to support small businesses, particularly POC- and women-owned businesses which often face disproportionate barriers,” said Michael Roth, Next Street co-CEO. “As part of our commitment to anti-racism, we are proud to support these businesses to help them grow, using the funds for various needs including infrastructure upgrades, hiring staff and strategic marketing support--all to increase their reach and impact in the Philadelphia-area communities they serve.”

The 2023 grant recipients are:

Crate & Press (crateandpressjuice.com), a modern juice bar born from a desire to inspire health and wellness through food. Its focus on healthy living empowers its customers to be the best version of themselves.

El Sabor de Casa, a food truck specializing in Columbian fast casual dining as well as fresh juices

FCR Cleaning Services LLC (fcrcleaningservices.com), a family-owned and operated cleaning business providing commercial and residential services in Philadelphia and surrounding counties

Free Bird Greenery (feebirdgreenery.com), a retail business offering plants, flowers and a propagation wall for starting cuttings that customers can use to grow their own plants

Impresso Coffee (impresso.coffee), a specialty coffee caterer and micro-roastery offering affordable, tasty beverages. From coffee-making to printing and labeling, nearly all parts of the process are done in-house.

Mindful Arts Dance Academy (mindfulartsacademy.com), a holistic youth arts education center offering dance, gymnastics, music, and skateboarding classes. It provides students in Southwest and West Philadelphia a safe place to learn while developing their artistic and team-building skills.

Minerva Enterprises (minervaenterprizes.us), a veteran-owned bespoke furniture studio specializing in the creation of custom and refinished furniture

Nii-Adu African Bukateria, a restaurant specializing in Ghanian cuisine founded to bring more African food options to the Philadelphia region

About Next Street

Next Street designs and develops solutions to connect entrepreneurs and small business owners with the right resources at the right time, with a focus on small businesses facing disproportionate barriers. With a proven track record of nearly 20 years, an ongoing commitment to becoming an anti-racist organization, and an extensive network of small business advocates, operators and investors, Next Street accelerates the impact of institutions and advisors on small businesses and provides millions of small businesses with the experts, tools and capital they need to thrive. Learn more at nextstreet.com.