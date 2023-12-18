Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Feraccru, ferric maltol, Date of authorisation: 18/02/2016, Revision: 18, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Feraccru (which may affect up to 1 in 10 people) are symptoms affecting the gut such as abdominal (belly) pain, flatulence (passing wind), constipation, abdominal discomfort and distension, and diarrhoea; these side effects are usually of mild to moderate intensity.

Severe side effects include abdominal pain, constipation and diarrhoea. For the full list of side effects of Feraccru, see the package leaflet.

Feraccru must not be used in patients with iron overload disorder (haemachromatosis) or in patients receiving repeated blood transfusions. For the full list of restrictions, see the package leaflet.

