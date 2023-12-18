Letter of Intent between Swedish and Danish defence ministers on support to Ukraine regarding combat vehicles

On 18 December, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson travelled to Copenhagen for talks with Danish Minister of Defence Troels Lund Poulsen. Matters discussed during the visit included support to Ukraine, current NATO issues and the upcoming Danish Chairmanship of the Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO) in 2024.

During the visit, Mr Jonson and Mr Poulsen also signed a joint Statement of Intent on further support to Ukraine regarding combat vehicles. Denmark will initially make a financial contribution of DKK 1.8 billion and Sweden will supervise the procurement within the framework of the agreement concluded between the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) and Ukraine in July this year

The Statement of Intent means that the parties will promote the acquisition of additional Combat Vehicle 90s (CV90) for Ukraine, which will bolster the overall capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces.

“This is an important step that we are taking together with Denmark to support Ukraine’s armed forces. We will use our industrial capability to ensure the delivery of newly produced Combat Vehicle 90s to Ukraine. Combat Vehicle 90 has been – and remains – an important addition to Ukraine’s defence ever since Sweden donated 50 vehicles earlier this year,” says Mr Jonson.

During the year, Sweden has donated 50 CV90s to Ukraine. The vehicle has proven to be very capable and much appreciated in Ukraine.

Sweden had previously, in connection with President Zelenskyy’s visit to Sweden in August, signed a joint Letter of Intent with Ukraine on closer cooperation on Combat Vehicle 90.