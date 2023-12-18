AG Yost Announces BCI Leadership Transition

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that Bruce Pijanowski will become the next leader of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation following the retirement of current Superintendent Joe Morbitzer.

“Bruce hit the ground running at BCI and I’m excited to elevate him to the top leadership role,” Yost said. “I have full confidence that with Bruce at the helm, BCI’s reputation as a premier law enforcement agency will continue.”

Before joining BCI as assistant superintendent in May 2022, Pijanowski served 34 years with the Delaware Police Department, the last 10 as chief.

He started his law enforcement career as a Delaware patrol officer in 1988, steadily rising through the ranks – to detective, sergeant, detective sergeant, captain, assistant chief and chief. Along the way, he learned the roles of tactical officer, crisis negotiator, crash reconstructionist and field training officer.

Pijanowski is a graduate of Bowling Green State University, the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Leadership College. He has served extensively within the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police.

Morbitzer will continue in his role until his retirement on Dec. 31.

“Superintendent Morbitzer’s numerous accomplishments at BCI have expanded and enhanced our capabilities to better serve local law enforcement,” Yost said. “A great executive empowers and equips those they lead, and I am grateful to Joe for cultivating the leadership for the next generation of law enforcement.”

BCI serves as Ohio’s crime lab and criminal-records keeper and offers round-the-clock expert and impartial investigative services to local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

