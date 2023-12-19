Vistatec’s Science-Based Target Has Been Approved by SBTi

Vistatec is pleased to announce that our near-term 1.5 degree target has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi.)

DUBLIN, IRELAND, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Vistatec is pleased to announce that our near-term science-based emissions reduction target has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi.)

The most recent climate science findings indicate that immediate action must be taken to curb rising temperatures and avoid the most severe impacts of climate change. SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies’ targets.

Vistatec has committed to a near-term 1.5 degree target to reduce scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 42% by 2030 from a 2021 base year and to measure and reduce scope 3 emissions. This target is consistent with the reductions required to limit global warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

Vistatec’s commitment is publicly available here.

"We are pleased to have our near-term target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative," said Vistatec CEO Thomas Murray. "At Vistatec, we acknowledge the critical need to take action to limit rising temperatures. We understand that we must work together to build a sustainable future, and our science-based target proves our commitment to ensuring our business operations align with our sustainability values."

To help achieve these ambitious goals, we at Vistatec are committed to:

• Continuously improve how our carbon emissions are measured,

• Move to the use of green energy where possible,

• Foster a culture of environmental responsibility at Vistatec and among our supply chain partners.

In a short amount of time, we have already made fantastic progress towards these goals.

• Our HQ now runs on 100% green electricity.

• We have changed our office infrastructure to ensure efficient electricity usage.

• We created a brand new employee resource group dedicated to implementing sustainable initiatives across the company.

• We are engaging with our supply chain partners through a quarterly newsletter to share sustainable practices and create incentives for a greener future.

About SBTi

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The Science Based Targets initiative enables businesses to drive action by setting ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with climate science.

About Vistatec

Vistatec has helped the world’s most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential since 1997. Vistatec is one of the world’s leading global content solutions providers, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Mountain View, California, USA. To learn more about Vistatec, please visit www.vistatec.com.