Judith shares her Journey in the CHEKUP I Project

Meet Judith Nyangu, a 24-year-old resident of Chingola, Copperbelt Province. As the eldest among five siblings, Judith faced financial hurdles that hindered her from pursuing her desired career in metal fabrication. She said following her graduation in 2021, Judith took on a position at an Airtel booth, aiming to accumulate funds for her college education. It was during this period that she became acquainted with the Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored and Safe (DREAMS) program.

Despite the challenges she faced, Judith’s defining moment unfolded when she became a participant in the USAID supported CIDRZ’s DREAMS program.

“The program served as a guiding light, helping me to make informed decisions about my life, ” she said.

Judith narrated that through the DREAMS program, she has participated in several behavioural change sessions that emphasised the importance of knowing one’s HIV status and recognising the potential risks of unprotected sex.

“I prioritised my well-being by proactively seeking out Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), a crucial safeguard I had not been aware of before my involvement with the DREAMS program,” explains Judith.

In addition to HIV prevention messages and services, Judith also accessed other DREAMS layered services, including digital and basic financial literacy. Beyond that, she actively contributes to savings groups.

She further said that the milestone in her involvement with the DREAMS program came when the program offered her the opportunity to enrol in vocational skills training early this year. With her mentor’s support, Judith enrolled in a metal fabrication course under the USAID CHEKUP 1 vocational skill support.

“I did not believe it when I was informed of my enrolment to pursue a career close to my heart. It was a chance to turn my dreams into reality,” she said.

Judith said upon entering the class, she realised she was the only female among 16 boys, a moment that initially instilled fear in her. However, undeterred, she persisted in pursuing her dreams.

“I grabbed the opportunity with both hands and showed dedication and hard work in my studies, earning commendation from my lecturers,” she stated.

Judith further added that she wants to break stereotypes and show that women can excel in any field.

“I am confident that I am on the right career path that will not only improve my future financial situation but also inspire others to aspire to choose career paths considered only for men,” she said.

Judith’s story demonstrates the transformative power of programs like DREAMS in empowering adolescent girls and young women to overcome challenges, pursue their dreams, and break gender barriers.