Interior Design Society opens registration for its VIP Designer Experience at KBIS 2024

The Interior Design Society is excited to kick off their third edition of its Designer Experience @ KBIS 2024 on Tuesday, Feb 27th at 9:00 am for a complete VIP experience.

IDS National, Executive Director, Jenny Cano, is a non-profit executive specialist with over 14 years of experience leading organizations through periods of transition and growth.

Wendy Glaister is the founder of her namesake interior design studio. A member of NKBA, IDS, and ASID, her award-winning designs and her warm and engaging personality has led to her being recognized by industry peers and the media.

IDS Designer Experience tour participants pose for a selfie at the KBIS 2023 event at the Las Vegas Convention Center.