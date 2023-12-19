Interior Design Society opens registration for its VIP Designer Experience at KBIS 2024
The Interior Design Society is excited to kick off their third edition of its Designer Experience @ KBIS 2024 on Tuesday, Feb 27th at 9:00 am for a complete VIP experience.
IDS National, Executive Director, Jenny Cano, is a non-profit executive specialist with over 14 years of experience leading organizations through periods of transition and growth.
Wendy Glaister is the founder of her namesake interior design studio. A member of NKBA, IDS, and ASID, her award-winning designs and her warm and engaging personality has led to her being recognized by industry peers and the media.
IDS Designer Experience tour participants pose for a selfie at the KBIS 2023 event at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
IDS’s VIP Designer Experience at KBIS offers a curated tour with exciting brand discovery and a complete introduction to the world of Kitchen & Bath Design.
Award-winning California designer Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors, and IDS Tour Host since the tour's 2021 inception commented, “I am so excited to return for the third edition of IDS’ Designer Experience at KBIS! As a member of IDS, I am happy to welcome tour participants and to provide meaningful professional development experiences and personalized introductions to trusted brands who support interior designers."
The Interior Design Society which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary is excited to kick off their Designer Experience @ KBIS 2024 on Tuesday, Feb 27th at 9:00 am for a complete VIP experience. IDS National’s Designer Experience is developed and led in partnership by IDS National’s Executive Director, Jenny Cano and Marketing Director, Maddie Landers, the tour’s producer Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency, and the tour’s official host Wendy Glaister, principal and owner of Wendy Glaister Interiors. Adding to the success of these curated tours over the last two years recently earned Wendy the designation of 2023 Person of Year - Praiseworthy Pick by Kitchen & Bath Business Magazine.
IDS’s Designer Experience tour producer, Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency commented, “I am so grateful for the recognition that Wendy and IDS has received on their Designer Experience tours at KBIS and what this opportunity offers the design community. It’s an honor to support IDS and work alongside Wendy, Jenny, and Maddie to produce a multi-events program that delivers a first-class introduction into the world of Kitchen & Bath Design while offering a completely curated and VIP Experience.”
Created in 2021 as a way to uplift and support IDS’s members, who may have been struggling in the midst of the pandemic, each tour delivers a world-class education and introduction into the world of Kitchen & Bath Design during a VIP experience. During the tour, IDS members gain valuable industry knowledge as they dive into kitchen and bath design alongside fellow interior design professionals who maintain successful careers.
IDS National, Executive Director, Jenny Cano shares; “IDS is excited to be bringing its members back to KBIS for another Designer Experience Tour and to continue working with our Host, Wendy Glaister, who offers her considerable expertise in the Kitchen & Bath Industry as she shares her insider tips and strategies to propel design businesses forward.”
IDS’s Designer Experience KBIS tour is structured for (8-10) stops where each hand-picked exhibitor at KBIS meets with (20-25) designers and highlights their company’s products, features, and benefits during a (15-20) minute presentation. The tour provides valuable touch points with all aspects of Kitchen & Bath design including but not limited to appliances, hardware, venting, plumbing fixtures, etc. Each year IDS’s tour is followed by a special group activity hosted by a brand. In addition, Wendy sets special time aside for mentoring and coaching of tour attendees…addressing specific and general concerns, sharing her best practices, and offering encouragement.
For KBIS exhibitor registration, brands can sign up by visiting the IDS Designer Experience landing page: https://interiordesignsociety.org/KBIS. and to learn about partnering with IDS visit: https://interiordesignsociety.org/sponsors.
About
The Interior Design Society (IDS) is one of the country's largest design organizations dedicated to serving the residential interior design industry. We're a group of like-minded professionals interested in broadening their network, professional development, and continued education. IDS offers its members a place to belong within a supportive and welcoming design community through local chapters nationwide and even a Virtual Chapter! For more information, visit https://interiordesignsociety.org.
IDS Designer Experience Tour Host: Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors
Wendy Glaister is the founder of her namesake interior design studio. A member of IDS, ASID, and NKBA, Wendy regularly donates her time to supporting the design community and has served as the chapter President of the Central California Nevada region of ASID. Each year she produces exclusive design tours where she hosts fellow designers for SF Decorator’s Showhouse, The San Francisco Design Center, The SF Fall Show. Most recently she hosted the IDS Designer Experience at KBIS in 2022 (Orlando) & 2023 (Las Vegas), which garnered her being named a 2023 Person of Year - Praiseworthy Pick by Kitchen & Bath Business Magazine.
Wendy also works as a contributing editor on design for KBB Magazine, Furniture, Lighting & Decor, Home Accents Today, Stanislaus Magazine, and Las Vegas Market. She regularly highlights trends, brands that are friendly and responsive to designers, and best practices for business particularly in the areas of collaboration, branding, and luxury design. To experience her work visit her Design Portfolio or follow her on Instagram @wendyglaisterinteriors.
Serena Martin, Tour Producer, has spent the last decade successfully growing brands while directing the marketing departments for leading home décor and furnishings companies, in 2019 Serena launched her own marketing consulting business, 24/7 Creative Agency, as the natural evolution and accumulation of her successful navigation and years of experience working within the design and trade industries.
Combining her exceptional talent for communication, and project management with her abilities to connect, partner, and develop unique brand experiences, Serena brings an extensive network and considerable expertise to the creation of collaborative brand partnerships, trade shows, insider tours, engagement, event production and in developing original programming.
With a professional background that spans nearly two decades, her work history includes one technology company, five trade manufacturers, three residential design firms, hospitality + casino design, large-scale events, and B2B & B2C sales - Serena is truly a force to be reckoned with.
Serena A Martin
24/7 Creative Agency
serenamartin247@gmail.com
