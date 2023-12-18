Advisory: Holiday Travel  

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is encouraging members of the public to plan for upcoming holiday travel by recognizing that traffic volumes and the number of travelers on public transportation are anticipated to be higher than normal. Motorists and public transportation customers should check websites for real-time travel information on major statewide roads, MBTA schedule information and the weather forecast before leaving home.

The MassDOT Highway Division is taking several steps to ensure safe and efficient travel on roadways and will be shutting down scheduled construction activities from 5:00 a.m. on Friday, December 22, until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26, and from 5:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29, until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2.

In addition, the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane on I-93 between Boston and Quincy will extend its afternoon hours by opening at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, and at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22, as well as at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 28, and at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29. The HOV lane will be closed on Monday, December 25, with deployment resuming on Tuesday, December 26, and on Monday, January 1, with deployment resuming on Tuesday, January 2.

MassDOT will not be closing the Sumner Tunnel the weekend of December 22 or the weekend of December 29 due to anticipated high traffic volume on roadways nearby. Scheduled construction work will not occur on the weekends of Friday, December 22, through Monday, December 25, and Friday, December 29, through Monday, January 1, 2024.

MassDOT strongly urges all drivers to minimize distractions by turning off or putting away cellphones, traveling the posted speed limit, driving sober and devoting full attention to what is ahead on the road. MassDOT encourages travelers to make an extra effort to be courteous on the roads and report to law enforcement any reckless driving.

Due to increased travel in and out of Logan Airport, the Sumner Tunnel swing lane will not be deployed on Monday, December 25, and Monday, January 1, with normal deployment resuming at 5:00 a.m. the following days.

For travelers getting to and from Logan Airport in Boston, please note:

Please see the MBTA’s helpful online user guide on using T services to and from Logan Airport: www.mbta.com/Logan MBTA Silver Line provides service between South Station and Logan’s terminals. Outbound service from Logan Airport to the South Boston Seaport District and South Station is free. Silver Line 1 (SL1) service to Logan is every 8 to 17 minutes, depending on the time of day (and stops at all terminals): https://cdn.mbta.com/sites/default/files/media/route_pdfs/batch_6665/741-742-743-S4-P3.pdf Silver Line 3 (SL3) operates every 5 to 17 minutes (depending on time of day) and stops at Airport station: https://cdn.mbta.com/sites/default/files/media/route_pdfs/batch_6665/741-742-743-S4-P3.pdf MBTA Blue Line provides subway service between points in Boston, north of Boston and Airport Station: https://www.mbta.com/schedules/Blue/line

Water transportation is also available from Downtown Boston and the Logan dock: https://www.mbta.com/schedules/Boat-F1/timetable

Massport provides free shuttle service to and from all terminals; the airport rental car center and the MBTA Blue Line Station. Logan Express serves 5 locations including Peabody, Framingham, Woburn, Braintree, and Back Bay. Private bus lines provide service to New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Southeastern MA and Cape Cod ( https://www.massport.com/logan-airport/to-from-logan/transportation-options/ground-transportation/ ). There are also taxi and Ride App options.

For full MBTA service information on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day, please visit www.mbta.com/holidays.

Customers are also advised that Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) offices are closed for the designated state holidays of Christmas on Monday, December 25, and New Year's Day on Monday, January 1. Please visit at any hour of the day the RMV online at www.mass.gov/rmv to perform many transactions. In addition, AAA members can conduct many RMV services at numerous AAA branch office locations in Massachusetts during AAA normal business hours.

Massport is expecting an increase in passengers at Boston Logan International Airport during the upcoming weeks and suggests passengers allow extra time to get to Logan and through security. Extra staff will be on hand to help passengers and families who may not have traveled recently. Massport continues to recommend passengers arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international. There is also ongoing construction at the airport and Massport is advising passengers to please drive carefully and follow any detour signs.

Massport is urging passengers to use public transportation, rather than their own personal vehicles, to get to and from Logan, such as the MBTA Blue and Silver Line and Logan Express service from Braintree, Framingham, Woburn, Peabody, and Back Bay. For those taking Logan Express, Massport recommends passengers be dropped off at the sites as parking may be limited.

Passengers can now download the free FlyLogan app to access information about the airport, flight status, purchase Logan Express tickets, reserve parking, order food for pick up, among other services.

Massport also encourages passengers to check the TSA.gov website for a full list of items that can and cannot be taken onboard, including holiday food items and wrapped gifts.

For more information about Logan Airport, please visit www.massport.com/logan-airport/. For traffic and road conditions, drivers may use the following options to make decisions:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X, (formerly known as Twitter), to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

MassDOT, the MBTA, and Massport wish all members of the public a safe and enjoyable holiday.

