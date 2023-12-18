Submit Release
Another Award for EMU Interior Architecture Department!

Arda Fethi Akgün, a fourth-year student from the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Architecture, Department of Interior Architecture, has been awarded an honorable mention in the 'Mekan 2023: 10th National Final Project Competition for Interior Architecture Students,'. The award-winning project, titled 'Interior Design of Famagusta Port Departure Terminal,' was completed under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Nil Pahaoğluları Şahin, Assist. Prof. Dr. Kamil Güley, and Research Assistant Erhan İlhan.

The competition, organized by the Department of Interior Architecture and Environmental Design of Istanbul Kültür University, aims to bring together students from Interior Architecture and Environmental Design Departments to create a constructive competitive platform where their approach to design issues, contributions to the formation of spatial culture in line with current developments, and presentation of ideas can be evaluated.

Projects submitted to the competition were evaluated by a jury consisting of prominent representatives from academic and professional fields. This year, 47 projects from 22 different universities participated, showcasing final/diploma projects of students studying Interior Architecture/Interior Architecture and Environmental Design in universities in Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Commenting on the success, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Afet Coşkun, Head of the EMU Faculty of Architecture, Department of Interior Architecture, stated, 'The achievements of our students always fill us with pride. I extend my sincere congratulations to our instructors and student. I firmly believe that the success and educational quality of our Interior Architecture Department will continue to be recognized through competitions.’

