EMU’s International Students Compete in Interlympics 2023

Operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) International Student Activities and Societies Unit, the International Student Societies held the opening of INTERLYMPICS 2023 on 10 December, 2023, at the EMU Yasin Düşüner Stadium. The event, attended by EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, witnessed athletes from 19 different countries competing in 100-meter sprint, long jump, 400-meter run, relay race, tug-of-war, and table tennis competitions.

Emphasizing the spirit of fair play, the event showcased athletes from diverse cultures engaging in fair competition and enjoying the games to the fullest. Following the conclusion of the competitions, medals and trophies were awarded to the winning students by Cemre Mühendisoğlu, officer in charge of the EMU International Student Activities and Societies Unit.

