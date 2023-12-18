EMU Presented Awards to Successful Academicians

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector’s Office organized an Academic Award Ceremony on 15 December, 2023, Friday, at 14:30 in the Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall to honor EMU academics who demonstrated outstanding performance in 2022.

"We are Proud of You"

The ceremony commenced with an opening speech by EMU Rector, Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, who congratulated colleagues contributing to the scientific world with their productivity and expressed pride in their achievements. Prof. Dr. Kılıç highlighted EMU as one of the country's oldest universities, stating that since its inception as the Higher Technology Institute with a cohort of 100 students in 1979, it has graduated over 75,000 students and transformed from a small building into a vast campus. Prof. Dr. Kılıç emphasized that EMU not only excels internationally but also plays a crucial role in serving the community through its endeavors.

"The Value of Information Should Be Acknowledged More"

Prof. Dr. Kılıç emphasized EMU's status as the country's reference point in higher education, recognized by top international ranking institutions as a flagship university. He underscored the significant contribution of EMU academics in the international arena, their information sharing, and accomplishments to this recognition. Highlighting the need to realign the relationship between policymakers and academia based on the value of knowledge, Prof. Dr. Kılıç noted the pivotal role universities play in a country's development, citing how developed nations utilize knowledge produced by universities to enhance their citizens' quality of life.

Prof. Dr. Kılıç also reminded the audience of the founding purpose of Bologna University, the world's oldest continuously operating university established about 1,000 years ago, also an institution which has a joint postgraduate program with EMU Faculty of Law. He emphasized that beyond ensuring professions become more scientific, the aim was to disseminate produced knowledge to society, allowing the community to embrace and further develop this knowledge.

He extended his gratitude to all academics for their contributions to science, EMU's visibility, and promotion on behalf of the EMU family, wishing them continued success.

Successful EMU Academicians Received Awards

During the ceremony, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç presented Certificates of Congratulations to academics listed in the Top 2% of Scientists in the World by Stanford University. Additionally, based on evaluations by the EMU Research Advisory Board, academics entitled to receive the Academic Award for 2022 were honored with Faculty/School Publication Achievement, Research Incentive, and Citation in Scientific Publications Awards. These awards were presented by Prof. Dr. Ali Hakan Ulusoy, Chair of the EMU Research Advisory Board and Director of the Institute for Graduate Studies and Research, Prof. Dr. Osman Karatepe, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs, Prof. Dr. Salih Katırcıoğlu, Vice Rector for Financial Affairs, and the Assistant Directors of the Institute for Graduate Studies and Research, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Rizaner, and Prof. Dr. Kağan Günçe.

Additionally, recipients of the Assistant Professorship, Associate Professorship, and Professorship titles were presented Academic Promotion Certificates by Ersun Kutup, Member of the EMU Board of Trustees, and Prof. Dr. Osman M. Karatepe, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs. Prof. Dr. Ali Hakan Ulusoy also presented plaques to academics who undertook thesis supervision in the Spring Semester of the 2022-2023 Academic Year and graduated their students in the summer term.