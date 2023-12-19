SelectHub Announces 2023 Endpoint Security Awards: Recognizing Excellence in Cybersecurity Solutions

SelectHub, a leading software selection platform released its list of top software products in Endpoint Security solutions, based on analyst and industry data.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SelectHub, a leader in software research and selection, has unveiled its prestigious "Best Of" Awards for 2023 in the endpoint security software category. These awards are part of SelectHub's commitment to identifying and celebrating the top performers in various software domains. Recognizing industry leaders in endpoint security, the awards are based on a comprehensive evaluation combining expert analysis and user reviews.

Marcus Flemming, VP of Marketing at SelectHub, said, "At SelectHub, our 'Best Of' awards are more than just accolades; they are a testament to our rigorous and transparent evaluation process. In the rapidly evolving realm of endpoint security, our mission is to spotlight solutions that excel not only in robust security features but also in user experience, integration capabilities and innovation. This year's winners have demonstrated exceptional performance across these critical domains, offering unparalleled protection in today’s complex digital landscape."

SelectHub evaluated 142 vendors across 12 categories of capabilities. The Analysts' Pick and User Favorite Awards recognize the top-tier software vendors in the industry based on SelectHub’s analysis and user feedback respectively.

Awards were also handed out in the following categories: Attack Prevention, Attack Surface Reduction, Endpoint Detection and Response, Exploit Prevention, Managed Detection and Response Services, Mobile Capabilities, Platform Capabilities, Vulnerability Management, Compliance, and Integrations & Extensibility. These categories serve as a comprehensive assessment framework to identify the most effective and efficient software solutions available.

Reflecting on the selection criteria, Sandesh Sindiri, Head of Software Solutions and Technology Research at SelectHub, added, "The endpoint security market is burgeoning with solutions that cater to a diverse range of security needs. Our in-depth analysis focused on key factors such as threat detection and response efficiency, ease of deployment, scalability and user feedback. These awards honor products that are at the forefront of protecting enterprises against sophisticated cyber threats, thereby playing an instrumental role in shaping the future of organizational security."

Ten standout products were honored with the prestigious Analysts Pick award, reflecting their superior performance and excellence in innovation: Trend Micro Vision One, Sophos Intercept X, Trellix XDR, Symantec Endpoint Security, Bitdefender GravityZone, Carbon Black Cloud, ESET PROTECT MDR, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and CrowdStrike Falcon. Each of these products has demonstrated exceptional capabilities and has met or exceeded the rigorous criteria set by SelectHub’s analysts.

All the Analysts Pick winners received awards in additional categories:

Trend Micro Vision One was recognized for Attack Prevention, Attack Surface Reduction, Endpoint Detection and Response, Exploit Prevention, Managed Detection and Response Services, Mobile Capabilities, Platform Capabilities, Compliance, and Integrations and Extensibility.

Sophos Intercept X was honored with awards for User Favorite, Attack Prevention, Attack Surface Reduction, Exploit Prevention, Endpoint Detection and Response, Managed Detection and Response Services, Mobile Capabilities, Platform Capabilities, Vulnerability Management, Compliance, Integrations and Extensibility.

Trellix XDR received awards for Attack Prevention, Attack Surface Reduction, Endpoint Detection and Response, Exploit Prevention, Managed Detection and Response Services, Mobile Capabilities, Platform Capabilities, Vulnerability Management and Compliance.

Symantec Endpoint Security secured awards for User Favorite, Attack Prevention, Attack Surface Reduction, Exploit Prevention, Mobile Capabilities, Platform Capabilities, Compliance, and Integrations and Extensibility awards.

Bitdefender GravityZone was acknowledged with awards in Attack Prevention, Endpoint Detection and Response, Exploit Prevention, Mobile Capabilities, Platform Capabilities, Vulnerability Management, Compliance, and Integrations and Extensibility.

Carbon Black Cloud claimed awards for User Favorite, Endpoint Detection and Response, Mobile Capabilities, Platform Capabilities, Vulnerability Management and Compliance.

ESET PROTECT MDR received awards in User Favorite, Attack Prevention, Attack Surface Reduction, Endpoint Detection and Response, Managed Detection and Response Services, Mobile Capabilities, Platform Capabilities, Vulnerability Management, and Integrations and Extensibility.

Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business took home User Favorite, Attack Surface Reduction, Exploit Prevention, Mobile Capabilities, Platform Capabilities, Vulnerability Management, and Compliance awards.

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint was commended with awards in Attack Prevention, Attack Surface Reduction, Endpoint Detection and Response, Exploit Prevention, Managed Detection and Response Services, Vulnerability Management, and Compliance.

CrowdStrike Falcon was recognized in the User Favorite, Attack Prevention, Endpoint Detection and Response, Managed Detection and Response Services, Vulnerability Management, and Integrations and Extensibility awards.

Several products exclusively captured the User Favorite award, a testament to their popularity and user satisfaction: Webroot, Kaspersky Security Center, Comodo Endpoint Security, Avast Business Antivirus, Comodo cWatch, Cloudflare, SpyBot, SentinelOne, GlassWire, CrashPlan, and Wordfence.

Each of these solutions was recognized for their exceptional user experience, ease of use and effectiveness in addressing the unique security needs of their users, solidifying their status as preferred choices in the realm of cybersecurity.

Additional products also received awards in the following categories:

Cortex XDR claimed awards in the User Favorite, Attack Prevention, Attack Surface Reduction, Platform Capabilities, Vulnerability Management and Compliance categories.

Sentinel One Singularity Complete was recognized with awards for Attack Prevention, Attack Surface Reduction, and Integrations and Extensibility.

Blackberry Cyber Suite was awarded for Attack Surface Reduction, Endpoint Detection and Response, Managed Detection and Response Services, Mobile Capabilities, Platform Capabilities, and Integrations and Extensibility.

Malwarebytes EDR took home awards for User Favorite, Vulnerability Management, and Integrations and Extensibility.

Cisco Secure Endpoint was chosen as a User Favorite, alongside receiving awards in Endpoint Detection and Response, Managed Detection and Response Services, Compliance, and Integrations and Extensibility.

SelectHub takes a prescriptive approach to software selection. Data collected using our meticulous analysis is consolidated in the SelectHub platform, offering organizations a best-practice approach to reduce risk and find the right software for their needs.

All award winners are listed in their respective categories on SelectHub’s endpoint security software page.

About SelectHub

SelectHub has the software selection platform, data, methodology and expertise that makes selecting software streamlined, agile, collaborative, and free of bias. SelectHub supports everything from initial research to final vendor selection and price negotiation. Driven by data from detailed research and analysis, then validated from thousands of real-world selection projects, SelectHub shortcuts the selection process, ensuring more informed, accurate purchase decisions. To learn more, please visit https://www.selecthub.com.