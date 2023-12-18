Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards $3.9 Million in Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grants  

BOSTON — The Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced $3.9 million in Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success grants for six initiatives representing employers and collaborative organizations across the Commonwealth. The grants, funded through the Workforce Competitiveness Trust Fund (WCTF) and distributed by the Commonwealth Corporation, aim to increase access to well-paying jobs for residents facing employment barriers and improve the competitive stature of Massachusetts businesses by enhancing worker skills and productivity.

Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones made the announcement at the African Bridge Network Immigrant Professional Fellowship Cohort graduation. The African Bridge Network received $498,655 to provide training and placements services to 50 unemployed and underemployed participants for Research Administrators, Clinical Research Coordinators, and Healthcare Program Coordinators positions.

“Every individual in Massachusetts should have access to quality job training, and our employers should have access to the skilled talent they need to do business,” said Governor Healey. “Our workforce is our greatest competitive strength. The latest round of Workforce Success Grants is another example of our Administration’s commitment to expanding opportunities and expanding our lead.”

“Investing in our workforce and our businesses is investing in the Massachusetts economy and puts the state in a position to succeed. These grants help organizations attract workers who may be unemployed, underemployed, or experiencing barriers to employment and provide the necessary skills they need to thrive,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “These grants will help us achieve our workforce development goals, expand our skilled talent pool, and strengthens our competitiveness.”

The grants are part of the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s strategic investment in the Massachusetts workforce by developing programs that support individuals facing barriers to employment, such as lack of formal schooling, language barriers, or past involvement with the criminal justice system. The grants will support seven initiatives to develop and implement employer-responsive programs to place participants into unsubsidized employment in targeted occupations and create opportunities for underemployed and unemployed individuals to access high-quality, in-demand training programs.

“As we continue to invest in effective workforce strategies, the Workforce Success Grants are a proven model that prepares untapped talent in Massachusetts with technical skills to thrive in meaningful careers across our Commonwealth,” said Secretary Lauren Jones of Labor and Workforce Development. “We appreciate the partnership demonstrated by each of our grant award recipients including training providers, non-profits, labor, academia, and employers coming together to deliver on valuable programs to connect unemployed and underemployed individuals and support the demands in high-growth industries.”

The following is a list of the six grant recipients, totaling $3,965,503.50 to train and hire 384 individuals:

1199SEIU Training and Upgrading Fund, Quincy, MA: $717,220.00

1199SEIU Training and Upgrading Fund will provide training and placements services to 72 un/underemployed participants for Medical Assistant positions. They will partner with Steward Health Care Systems, Lynn Community Health Center, Boston Medical Center, and South Boston Community Health Center.

African Bridge Network (ABN), Newton, MA: $498,655.00

African Bridge Network (ABN) will provide training and placements services to 50 un/underemployed participants for Research Administrators, Clinical Research Coordinators, and Healthcare Program Coordinators positions. They will partner with Mass General Brigham, Harvard Medical School (Office of Research Administration), Boston Medical Center (Clinical Trial Office), and Boston Children’s Hospital.

Cambridge College, Inc., Boston, MA: $436,062.00

Cambridge College, Inc. will provide training and placement services to prepare 50 un/underemployed participants for Emergency Medical Technicians positions. They will partner with Boston EMS, MGB Ambulance, Cataldo Ambulance, Armstrong Ambulance, and PridestarEMS Ambulance.

Cape Cod Regional Technical High School District, Harwich, MA: $225,425.00

Cape Cod Regional Technical High School District will provide training and placement services to prepare 36 un/underemployed participants for Landscapers, Groundskeeping, and Grounds Maintenance positions. They will partner with Cape Coastal Landscaping, Coy’s Brook Landscaping, Jaxtimer Landscaping, and Outerland Holdings.

Holyoke Community College, Holyoke MA: $1,457,143.00

Holyoke Community College will provide training and placement services to prepare 86 un/underemployed participants transitioning from Nursing Aides to LPN positions. They will partner with Baystate Medical Center and Baystate Wing Hospital.

Entrepreneurial & Business Collaborative, Springfield MA: $630,998.50

The Entrepreneurial & Business Collaborative will provide training and placement service to prepare 90 unemployed and underemployed participants for First Line Cook, Baker, Pre-Cook, and Cashier positions. They will partner with Northhampton Brewery, Granny’s Baking Table, River Valley Market, Tandem Bagel Company, Puerto Rico Bakery II.

Supportive Quotes

“We are sincerely grateful for the support and trust extended to the African Bridge Network (ABN) through the Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grants. This funding will significantly enhance the Immigrant Professionals Fellowship, allowing us to support more skilled immigrants to thrive in their professional journeys as they seek to enter the Commonwealth workforce. We are excited about the positive outcomes that will undoubtedly result from this collaboration.” - Emmanuel Owusu, Executive Director, African Bridge Network

“We are thankful for the Commonwealth’s continued investment in the healthcare workforce, especially at a time when inadequate staffing and burnout impact those who care. This investment will allow TUF to expand our work with employer partners to recruit and retain a diverse and culturally competent healthcare workforce that ensures the future of care is what we all envision and need.” - Dora Camara, TUF Regional Director

“We are delighted about the Commonwealth Corporation's award to HCC and our many partners – Baystate Health, MassHire Hampden County, Springfield Works, and the National Fund – in this unique and innovative career pathway in nursing. Healthcare is one of the largest industry sectors in our region, and it continues to grow. We hope that this pathway for Licensed Practical Nurses will help create more family sustainable incomes for nursing assistants looking to advance in this exciting and rewarding career.” - Holyoke Community College President George Timmons

