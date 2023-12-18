Cycleops Unveils Groundbreaking Deployment Automation Platform with Exclusive Launch Offer at OpenConf 2023

The team at Cycleops celebrated not only their involvement in OpenConf 2023 but also the unveiling of their groundbreaking deployment automation platform.

ATHENS, GREECE, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Title: Cycleops Unveils Groundbreaking Deployment Automation Platform with Exclusive Launch Offer at Open Conf 2023

In a momentous event at Open Conf 2023, Cycleops, the cutting-edge deployment automation solution, took center stage with its official commercial launch. The conference, known for bringing together thought leaders, industry experts, and tech enthusiasts, provided the perfect backdrop for this significant milestone in the software delivery landscape.

Celebrating Innovation:

As platinum sponsors of Open Conf, the team at Cycleops celebrated not only their involvement in the conference but also the unveiling of their groundbreaking deployment automation platform. The event, breaking away from the mold of typical tech conferences, transformed into a gathering of visionaries, industry experts, and tech enthusiasts, setting the stage for Cycleops to make a lasting impression.

Key Highlights of the Launch:

During the conference, Thanasis Parathyras, CEO, and co-founder of Cycleops, along with Paris Kasidiaris, CEO, and co-founder of LOGIC, shared their insights into automating deployments on bare metal. Their captivating presentation went beyond the surface, making the complex topic accessible and fascinating for the audience. The duo not only showcased the capabilities of Cycleops but also announced its commercial launch, marking a significant milestone in advancing the landscape of software delivery.

The impact of Cycleops at Open Conf extended beyond the insightful speech and live demo. The team went above and beyond, offering an exclusive special offer to Open Conf attendees and a unique promotion for any customer signing up before the end of 2023. This gesture reflects Cycleops' commitment to the wider adoption of a state-of-the-art deployment automation platform that can make a difference in the software delivery process.

Special Launch Offer:

To commemorate the official commercial launch of Cycleops, the company is extending an exclusive 50% lifetime discount on all plans. This special offer is the team's way of expressing gratitude to Open Conf attendees and encouraging businesses to experience the transformative power of deployment automation. Users can follow three simple steps to claim their exclusive reward:

Create Your Free Account: Begin the journey by creating a free Cycleops account.

Choose Your Plan: Navigate to account settings and select the plan that suits your needs.

Use Coupon Code at Checkout: Enter the coupon code "OpenConf" during checkout to enjoy a 50% lifetime discount.

This exclusive offer is valid until January 31, 2023, providing ample time for businesses to take advantage of the promotion and elevate their software delivery processes.

Transforming Software Delivery:

Cycleops aims to streamline the software delivery process with a focus on simplicity and efficiency. The platform offers developers access to all the resources and tools they need to build reliable and reusable deployment workflows. With the commercial launch, Cycleops is poised to make a significant impact on how businesses approach software delivery and deployment automation.

Closing Thoughts:

The commercial launch of Cycleops at Open Conf 2023 marks a pivotal moment for the team and the tech community at large. The exclusive 50% lifetime discount offer adds an extra layer of excitement, inviting businesses to embark on a journey of seamless software delivery. As Cycleops continues to push the boundaries of deployment automation, this press release serves as an invitation for businesses to join the celebration, claim their exclusive offer, and experience the future of software delivery.

Enable Continuous Deployment in Minutes with Cycleops