Lincoln Bancorp and Lincoln Savings Bank Announces Appointment of Sean Willett as CEO

I am honored and excited to lead Lincoln Savings Bank into the next phase of its journey.” — Sean Willett

WATERLOO, IOWA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lincoln Bancorp and Lincoln Savings Bank Board of Directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Willett as the new Chief Executive Officer effective December 29, 2023. This decision follows a comprehensive search, involving Travillian, a national executive recruiting firm, and a selection process by the Board of Directors aimed at identifying a leader capable of guiding the growth and strategic objectives.

With over 25 years of experience in both traditional core banking and emerging fintech models, Sean is a seasoned banking executive, most recently serving as Chief Administrative Officer at Five Star Bank, a $6.1 billion institution in Western New York. His proven track record in revenue growth, operational efficiency, and financial profitability aligns seamlessly with the Lincoln Savings Bank goals. The metro and rural customer demographics closely resemble those of Sean’s current clientele. Sean’s strategic expertise, robust operations background, and digital experience, coupled with his commitment to talent development, customer satisfaction, and community service position him as the ideal candidate to lead Lincoln Savings Bank into the future. Sean, accompanied by his wife and three children, will be relocating to the Cedar Valley. Sean is excited for this opportunity, stating, “I am honored and excited to lead Lincoln Savings Bank into the next phase of its journey. I am committed to building upon the solid foundation that Emily Girsch and the entire team have established. Together, we will drive profitability, growth, and continued success for our employees, customers, and shareholders.”

The Board of Directors extends their heartfelt gratitude to Emily Girsch, who served as Interim CEO during this transitional period, displaying dedication and professionalism. Emily will return to her previous role as Chief Financial Officer and continue playing a pivotal role in the financial stewardship and growth of the company.

About Lincoln Savings Bank:

