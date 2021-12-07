Lincoln Savings Bank Adds Key Leader, William Peek, as New CRO

William Peek, CRO

We needed a person who believes in that strategy as the future of banking, and who is able to put modern, relevant risk parameters to work so we can continue to grow.” — Erik Skovgard (CEO)

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lincoln Savings Bank (LSB) continues its strategic initiative to bring in best-in-class talent by adding longtime banker and innovator William Peek to the team on November 1. Peek will serve as LSB’s Chief Risk Officer (CRO) where he will focus on the continued safety and soundness of the bank’s lending, partnership and servicing practices.

“My goal is to bring a proactive and innovative approach to risk management at LSB. Enterprise risk management is not simply a lending issue – but a holistic approach to managing all types of risk across the entire organization … and something everyone takes part in each day. Maintaining our effective controls and regulatory compliance will continue to support LSB’s stellar reputation and ensure our longevity and profitability,” stated Peek.

William’s background in financial services is extensive, most recently coming from USAA where he was a member of the leadership team whose primary role was championing digital banking strategy transformation.

“William’s involvement in digital transformation is exactly what we were looking for at LSB. As a leader in digital adoption and partnership, we manage risk every day. We needed a person who believes in that strategy as the future of banking, and who is able to put modern, relevant risk parameters to work so we can continue to grow – safely – in this way,” stated Erik Skovgard, LSB CEO.

Prior to his time with USAA, William was with BBVA for over nine years, leading both first and second lines of defense teams, new product and business oversight, and developing reputational risk and non-financial risk management programs. As Global Head of Control for BBVA’s New Digital Business unit, William deployed a country-specific approach to a global control model, building tailored risk programs to operate within a globalized model while ensuring local regulatory adherence and accommodating unique business model activities. As part of this global program, William led the design and implementation of the US Partnership Program which designed both a control program and execution model for managing strategic banking partnerships through non-traditional engagements – such as BaaS. Prior to the merger of PNC and BBVA, William also served as director on the Azlo Financial and Upturn boards of directors (both BBVA USA fintech subsidiaries).

Throughout his career, William has been committed to creating highly engaging and inclusive workplaces – helping to launch the initial BBVA Workplace Diversity and Inclusion strategy, serving on the BBVA Employee Engagement Task Force, and serving as an executive leader within USAA’s BOLD business resource group (for LGBTQ+ employees and allies).

“Without inclusivity, we really cut ourselves short. We lack perspective, new ideas and ways of thinking – and overall productivity. As part of the LSB leadership team it will be not only a goal, but a responsibility to demonstrate these values and how important they are to creating the most effective team and the most positive, engaging and inclusive workplace – to me it’s a given, and I look forward to sharing this passion with the LSB team,” stated Peek.

When not at work, William and his husband, Juan Carlos, are settling into their new home in Brooklyn, NY with their schnauzer – Snoopie. William is originally from Roanoke, AL and graduated from Samford University in Birmingham, AL.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome William to our team – his enthusiasm and commitment to our industry – in the most modern and relevant way – is something I hope can be shared with every LSB employee as we continue to grow, its collective passion we need to succeed,” stated Erik Skovgard, LSB CEO.

To learn more about William Peek, you can find him here: www.linkedin.com/in/william-b-peek

With Lincoln in our name, you can assume a rich history ... and you’d be right. But the future is just as important to us. Offering modern-day banking to help businesses grow, and customers protect what they’ve worked so hard to build. And embracing the power of technology – combined, these qualities will be our guide. At Lincoln Savings Bank (LSB) our commitment is real, and we’re all in. To learn more about us, visit: MyLSB.com or find us on Facebook. Member FDIC