529 Jamieson Rd, Danville


 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

529 Jamieson Rd in Danville is experiencing delays due to a an overturned fuel tanker

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

Michelle Bulger

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd Williston VT

Phone: 802.878.7111/ Fax: 802.878.3173

