Celebrations to mark 24th anniversary of the MSAR

MACAU, December 18 - The Government is holding a series of events enabling the people of Macao to celebrate with the authorities the 24th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

A highlight of the celebrations – on Wednesday (20 December), the day of the anniversary – is a flag-raising ceremony at Golden Lotus Square at 8am. The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, will officiate at the ceremony. Attending guests will include representatives from: the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR; the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR; the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Macao Garrison; as well as officials from Macao’s legislative branch, the judiciary, principal officials of the MSAR Government, and people from all walks of life.

The flag-raising ceremony will be broadcast live by the television service of Teledifusão de Macau (TDM). There will be performances following the ceremony.

There will also be a reception at 9.30am hosted by the MSAR Government, at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

On Wednesday, from 9am to 2pm, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau is to offer to the public a commemorative postmarking service, at a temporary counter at Macao Post’s Senado Square headquarters. Commemorative envelopes to mark the anniversary will also be available for purchase, at 4 patacas each.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau is holding its “Winter Flower Show 2023”, at Avenida da Praia, near the Taipa Houses. The exhibition, with the theme “Pristine Planet”, features a wide variety of ball-shaped flowers that are used to recreate pristine Earth environments and to craft floral arrangements infused with inspiration from space. The show runs until 31 December 2023.