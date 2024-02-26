Fort Lauderdale Law Firm, Weinstein Legal Team, Announces Evolutionary Mission and Rebrand

Weinstein Legal Team, Personal Injury & Criminal Defense Law Firm Weinstein Legal Presents $20k Check to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida The Law of We is all about You

Introducing The Law of We: Weinstein Legal Team's new brand vision for community engagement and advocacy.

Our connection to our community is an impact-focused commitment to provide consistent justice advocacy before and after incidents occur.” — Justin Weinstein, Founding Partner of Weinstein Legal Team

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weinstein Legal Team , a Florida-based personal injury and criminal defense law firm, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new brand mission, The Law of We . The Law of We serves as a blueprint for Weinstein Legal Team’s dedicated role as community-focused advocates and client-driven attorneys.The Weinstein Legal Team recently announced this brand and mission evolution via their Brand Launch Event, where they raised $26,423.75, 100% of which was donated to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.“By embracing our role as a proactive presence in our community, we are prepared to represent each person with engaged purpose when they need us the most,” said Justin Weinstein, Founding Partner of Weinstein Legal Team. “Our connection to our community is an impact-focused commitment to provide justice advocacy before and after incidents occur.”As part of their commitment to the Law of We, the newly branded Weinstein Legal Team will provide resources and education via their various digital platforms and events. These resources are meant to empower members of their community with practical knowledge and accessible sources of guidance to help them avoid legal missteps or preventable liabilities. The Law of We embodies Weinstein Legal Team's core values, which are deeply rooted in the belief that every client is valued at all times.“You can expect to see The Weinstein Legal Team participating in a variety of community events across Florida as part of our mission to continue providing expertise and education to the people we serve before they ever have a case,” added Matt Shafran, Managing Partner of Weinstein Legal Team.Weinstein Legal Team’s new website, TheLawofWe.com , features quick and easy access to information about the firm's areas of expertise, attorney profiles, case results, and testimonials from clients across their three office locations in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando.“Weinstein Legal Team’s presence in Central Florida underscores its commitment across the state. We pride ourselves on being more than just attorneys; we are partners on our clients' journey to recovery and justice." Travis Stulz, Managing Partner of Weinstein Legal Team – Orlando Office.For more information about The Weinstein Legal Team, please visit TheLawofWe.com.###About Weinstein Legal TeamWeinstein Legal Team, is a personal injury and criminal defense law firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando. Through their website and overall mission aptly named, The Law of We, Weinstein Legal Team shares resources and education that empower members of their community with practical knowledge and accessible sources of guidance to help people avoid legal missteps or preventable liabilities.

