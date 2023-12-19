DMG MORI North America Approves 3 New Lubricants from FUCHS

Recently, three FUCHS fluids were granted DMG MORI approval in North America: ECOCOOL 7085, ECOCOOL 7978, and ECOCOOL 7990.

Three water-miscible fluids from FUCHS for cutting, grinding, drilling, milling, and sawing operations were granted DMG MORI approval in North America.

HARVEY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FUCHS, the world’s largest independent lubricant manufacturer, finalized their contract last year with DMG MORI, creating a Technology Partnership that brings together the two entities from the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. Together, this partnership aims to enhance high-performance lubricants and services for machine tool applications.

These water-miscible fluids provide excellent lubrication for cutting, grinding, drilling, milling, and sawing operations. These products offer minimal residue and foam, resulting in excellent surface finishes. ECOCOOL products offer improved tool life, filtration capability, and biostability, making them easier to use than other coolants on the market. These fluids are exceptionally durable and economical in consumption which reduces operating, maintenance, and disposal costs.

“We are pleased to announce additional FUCHS product approvals for DMG MORI in North America and look forward to securing more approvals in the future as this partnership expands” remarked Yoshi Nakagawa, Business Development Manager at FUCHS Lubricants Co. “We are ready to help DMG MORI customers select optimally matched lubricants for their machines.”

ECOCOOL 7085, ECOCOOL 7978, and ECOCOOL 7990 (along with ECOCOOL Global 1000 and ECOCOOL GLOBAL 20) can be purchased directly through FUCHS. For more information, please contact Yoshi Nakagawa at yoshi.nakagawa@fuchs.com.

