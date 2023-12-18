For many Sri Lankan returnee and aspirant migrant workers acquiring new skills create new possibilities for stable, and better paying decent work opportunities. ILO supported training programme focused on the care sector is opening a world of opportunities for secure employment and safe migration pathways.
You just read:
Unlocking new horizons – Enhancing skills of Sri Lankan migrant workers
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.