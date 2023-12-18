Road Closed Chester

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Green Mountain Turnpike is closed between Route 103 and Route 11 in Chester due to flooding.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Lillian Schmertz

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 Fax

lillian.schmertz@vermont.gov