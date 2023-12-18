Man in Critical Condition after OHRV Rollover

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer James Cyrs III

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

December 17, 2023

Salisbury, NH – On Sunday, December 17, 2023, just before 2:00 a.m., the NH Fish and Game Department was notified of a man who had crashed an off-highway recreational vehicle he was operating while traveling on West Salisbury Road.

Brian Nylen, 24, of Salisbury, NH, lost control of his side-by-side when he veered off the edge of the road, resulting in a rollover of the vehicle in front of his residence. Nylen was the sole occupant of the OHRV at the time of the crash, and the road is not open for the operation of off-highway recreational vehicles. A friend, who also resides at Nylen’s residence, heard the crash from within the house and went out to check on Nylen. Nylen was found outside of the vehicle and was pinned underneath the wheel. A call was immediately placed to 911.

Upon receiving word of the incident, Salisbury Fire Department, Penacook Rescue, NH State Police Troopers, and a Conservation Officer responded to the scene of the crash. Due to the serious, life-threatening injury that Nylen sustained, he was transported by Penacook Rescue to Concord Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries, where he remains in critical condition.

Nylen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The NH Fish and Game Department is asking anyone who might have any information about the events leading up to this OHRV crash to contact our offices at 603-271-3361.