Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,594 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine: EUAM and Austria launch joint anti-corruption project

On 15 December, in Kyiv, the EU Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine and the Republic of Austria signed an agreement of cooperation on an anti-corruption project. 

Austria will allocate €135,000 funding for the project for ‘Support in strengthening investigative and analytical expertise at the National Police of Ukraine (NPU), the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) and the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU)’, managed by the EU Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine.

The project aims to help Ukrainian Law enforcement agencies to improve their capacities in the investigation of corruption cases and financial and economic crimes.

“This project is of particular importance as it provides for the integration of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies in the wider EU police network, while building capacities in the common fight against organised crime,” said the Head of EUAM Ukraine, Rolf Holmboe.

The Austrian-funded initiative includes the purchase of equipment, software and consulting services for competent investigative and analytical departments in Ukraine.

It will also support training events organised by EUAM Ukraine on financial investigations, internal and external supervision.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine: EUAM and Austria launch joint anti-corruption project

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more