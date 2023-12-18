Second Winery nominated for the V d'Or awards for its disruptive approach to the wine world

SECOND WINERY Three wines carefully selected to be blind tasted Taste and follow the questionnaire online

Breaking protocols with AI-based innovation, monthly blind tasting kits and 3D winery tours

LONDON, UK, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Second Winery has set out to break with everything and establish a new way of approaching wine.

Second Winery is a pioneering platform that transforms the traditional wine tasting and learning experience into an interactive, accessible and sustainable adventure. Aimed especially at both young beginners and non-professional wine lovers, the proposal is let enjoy, learn and discover wine in a revolutionary way.

Thanks to the new technology available today, it makes wine a unique, fun experience to share and learn in a fun way with no hurry.

By subscribing to Second Winery a tasting kit is sent every month with three wines specially selected under a current theme that varies in each kit. While wines are blind tasted, a tasting questionnaire could be followed to learn at different stages and even asking for help to the virtual sommelier. Only at the end the wine will be revealed. Tasting notes and scores could be included, saved in the wine cellar for later reference and shared with other users.

In addition, an educational programme based on the roles of a winery is included in the subscription. At the end of each role: winegrower, winery operator, cellar keeper, winemaker and general manager; there will be a test to demonstrate the knowledges acquired. Badges can be earned and at the end, a diploma accrediting as a Wine Pro will be provided too.

To discover up close the philosophy and wines of the best wineries in the world, 3D recreations of the best wineries are also available. Only the most iconic wineries in the most famous wine regions have been selected for all their nooks and crannies be discovered. A virtual guide could be asked and all the wines can be also be discovered. And of course, if the wines are liked, they could be bought directly from the platform.

Second Winery is launched at the end of 2023 after several months of work with all the agents, seeking to offer the definitive bridge between the new generations and the exciting world of wine, offering a disruptive, educational and fun way to learn about and enjoy wine; and has been already nominated to The Vinexposium Business Awards as Best Brand Experience.

Discover Second Winery