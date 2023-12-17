Submit Release
FloridaCommerce Activates Business Damage Assessment Survey to Measure the Impact of Damage Caused by the December Gulf Low Pressure System

Tallahassee, FL – Today, FloridaCommerce and the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to the December Gulf Low Pressure System that affected Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Pasco counties on December 16-17. Survey responses will allow the state to expedite recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of affected businesses.

Businesses can complete the survey online by visiting http://www.FloridaDisaster.biz and selecting “December Gulf Low Pressure System” from the dropdown menu.

If you need additional assistance with your business, please email ESF18@EM.MyFlorida.com.


