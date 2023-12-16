Submit Release
News Search

There were 140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,785 in the last 365 days.

Centerville Man Arrested Following Fatal Shootings

CENTERVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a fatal shooting in Centerville has resulted in the arrest of a man in connection to a subsequent deadly shooting.

On Friday, at the request of 32nd Judicial District Attorney General Hans Schwendimann, TBI special agents began investigating the death of Wallace D. Rediker (DOB: 3/19/53) who was found fatally shot outside of his home in the 3100 block of East Beaverdam Road.  The investigation revealed his neighbor, David N. Katahn (DOB: 3/25/53), was the person responsible for the shooting.  Katahn was subsequently found fatally shot in his driveway.  Evidence and statements revealed John E. Rediker (DOB: 1/14/88) as the person responsible.

Friday evening, TBI agents arrested J. Rediker on a charge of Criminal Homicide.  He was booked into the Hickman County Jail, where he is being held without bond pending his first court appearance.

Related

You just read:

Centerville Man Arrested Following Fatal Shootings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more