Centerville Man Arrested Following Fatal Shootings

CENTERVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a fatal shooting in Centerville has resulted in the arrest of a man in connection to a subsequent deadly shooting.

On Friday, at the request of 32nd Judicial District Attorney General Hans Schwendimann, TBI special agents began investigating the death of Wallace D. Rediker (DOB: 3/19/53) who was found fatally shot outside of his home in the 3100 block of East Beaverdam Road. The investigation revealed his neighbor, David N. Katahn (DOB: 3/25/53), was the person responsible for the shooting. Katahn was subsequently found fatally shot in his driveway. Evidence and statements revealed John E. Rediker (DOB: 1/14/88) as the person responsible.

Friday evening, TBI agents arrested J. Rediker on a charge of Criminal Homicide. He was booked into the Hickman County Jail, where he is being held without bond pending his first court appearance.