Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Visits School Leaders and Students in St. Cloud (12/15/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Commissioner Willie Jett visited Discovery Elementary School, Athlos Academy of St. Cloud and STRIDE Academy to tour and hear from school leaders.

At Discovery Elementary School, Commissioner Jett met with St. Cloud School District leaders for a conversation about their plans for a Full-Service Community School and visited a Somali Dual Language Immersion kindergarten class. The district received a federal five-year Full-Service Community Schools grant in November and is now in the planning stage.

He toured classrooms at Athlos Academy, including a visit to classrooms, the gymnasium and an English learners lesson. He also stopped throughout the building to appreciate artwork by students focused on unity and acceptance.

At STRIDE Academy, Commissioner Jett connected with school leaders to hear about their plans for expansion, staff supports, and efforts to support a positive culture at the middle school level. He visited classrooms and spoke with teachers on a tour of the school.

Commissioner Willie Jett was greeted by a welcoming committee at Discovery Elementary School.

St. Cloud Area Schools Superintendent Laurie Putnam, Commissioner Willie Jett, and Somali Immersion Program Coordinator Mohamed Yussuf sit down for a lesson in a Somali Immersion kindergarten class.

Commissioner Willie Jett speaks with students at Athlos Academy. Students were celebrating pajama day on their last day of classes before winter break.

Athlos Assistant Executive Director Kate Hill shows Commissioner Willie Jett the school's unity mural in the lunch room that features student pledges to be anti-bullying advocates. The school's hallways also features student artwork focused on unity and acceptance.

STRIDE Academy Executive Director Eric Skanson shows Commissioner Willie Jett the school's new playground area. STRIDE Academy added sections at the K-2 grade levels due to a growing enrollment.

Commissioner Willie Jett connects with K-4 Principal Angie Lichy, 5-8 Principal Nathan Schwieters, and Executive Director Eric Skanson at STRIDE Academy.

Commissioner Jett and members of the MDE leadership team are working to visit every Minnesota school district, charter school, Bureau of Indian Education school, and intermediate and cooperative district in Minnesota.

The goal of the visits is to give educators a chance to tell MDE team members about what is happening in their schools and to learn what MDE can do to better support educators, school staff members and students.

Every school gets to choose what their visit looks like, whether that be visiting a fifth-grade classroom, learning about college and career readiness programming, or meeting with school administrators. MDE staff have visited more than 150 schools since Commissioner Jett joined the agency in January.

