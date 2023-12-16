Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Visits School Leaders and Students in North St. Paul, Hugo (12/14/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Commissioner Willie Jett visited North Metro Flex Academy, the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District Education Center and White Bear Lake Area Schools' North Star Elementary School Thursday to connect with students, school leaders and educators. Commissioner Jett met with school leaders for a conversation about successes and challenges at North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District. He toured classrooms at North Metro Flex Academy, including visiting classrooms doing structured literacy and small group literacy interventions and middle school math and music classes as well as a basketball unit in the gym. At North Star Elementary School, Commissioner Jett connected with district and school leaders and North Star Elementary School students who gave him a tour of the school and its learning studios. Commissioner Willie Jett speaks with North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale Superintendent Christine Tucci Osorio. Commissioner Willie Jett connected with district leaders at the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District Education Center. Commissioner Willie Jett visits a music class at North Metro Flex Academy. Commissioner Willie Jett visits a math class at North Metro Flex Academy. Commissioner Willie Jett connects with students and school leaders at North Star Elementary School in White Bear Lake Area Schools. Commissioner Willie Jett connects with students during a visit to North Star Elementary School in White Bear Lakes Area Schools. Commissioner Jett and members of the MDE leadership team are working to visit every Minnesota school district, charter school, Bureau of Indian Education school, and intermediate and cooperative district in Minnesota. The goal of the visits is to give educators a chance to tell MDE team members about what is happening in their schools and to learn what MDE can do to better support educators, school staff members and students. Every school gets to choose what their visit looks like, whether that be visiting a fifth-grade classroom, learning about college and career readiness programming, or meeting with school administrators. MDE staff have visited more than 150 schools since Commissioner Jett joined the agency in January. About the Agency The Minnesota Department of Education provides an excellent education for Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity and opportunity. The agency focuses on closing the achievement gap, supporting high-quality teaching, using innovative strategies to improve educational outcomes, and ensuring all students graduate from high school well-prepared for college, career and life. The Minnesota Department of Education develops, builds and maintains collaborative relationships with schools, districts, libraries and other stakeholders through a wide variety of advisory boards, councils and committees. ###