Mikhail Mishustin and heads of CIS delegations, together with children, visit a chocolate factory as part of New Year Tree of Wishes campaign

Mikhail Mishustin fulfilled eight-year-old Snezhana’s New Year’s wish. Her dream was to visit a chocolate factory, and she wrote about it in her New Year’s card, which the Prime Minister picked from the New Year Tree of Wishes.

Mikhail Mishustin visited a chocolate factory together with Snezhana. They were joined by the heads of delegations of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, who arrived in Russia to take part in the events held as part of the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as well as children from the CIS countries who live and study in Russia.

The council meeting is held in Moscow ahead of the New Year, so Mikhail Mishustin invited his colleagues to take part in the New Year Tree of Wishes campaign. Its aim is to fulfil the dreams of children in need of miracles, and has long become a good tradition in Russia. The heads of CIS delegations accepted the invitation with pleasure.

At the chocolate factory, children observed how sweets are made and took part in a workshop on making them. After that, they had tea together with the adults.

Mikhail Mishustin extended his wishes for a joyful New Year to everyone.

“I would like to say with all my heart: our cultural, historical and spiritual roots trace back to the Soviet Union, but today we are part of the Commonwealth of Independent States. We maintain strong friendships, and it is crucial that you stay friends, too,” Mikhail Mishustin said, addressing the children. “This connection is very important. Here in Moscow, we love all of you and look forward to seeing you again.”