Rishi Sunak’s unhappy five families

While five groups of right wing Conservative MPs – the so-called ‘five families – have not been making life easy for the prime minister, Rishi Sunak’s controversial immigration bill made its way through the Commons without one Tory rebelling. But is the real fight still to come? Politico’s Esther Webber joins the podcast team to take stock of a dramatic few days in parliament.

Luckily for the prime minister he got to spend Monday away from Westminster. Unluckily for the prime minister he had to spend Monday giving evidence to the Covid inquiry in Paddington. So how did he do and what did we learn?

And finally, as parliament shuts up shop for the festive period, the podcast team round up the week’s other events – and take a quick glance ahead to 2024.

