Submit Release
News Search

There were 139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,792 in the last 365 days.

What have we learned from the Covid inquiry?

Matt Hancock, Dominic Cummings, Rishi Sunak, Patrick Vallance, Chris Whitty and, of course, Boris Johnson have all relived – and tried to justify – the decisions taken by government during the pandemic. So as the year draws to a close, The Expert Factor team takes stock of progress in the Covid inquiry and whether the questions being asked – and the answers being given – are helping to explain how Johnson’s No.10 functioned during this crisis. 

What have we learned so far? Who has given a good account of themselves – and whose reputation has suffered even more damage? What questions should have been asked? And can we be confident that the machinery of government in this country – and the levers of power in the centre – will be better equipped to deal with the next pandemic?

On this week’s episode of The Expert Factor, the team take a deep dive into one of the most significant public inquiries – perhaps ever – to be held in this country.

You just read:

What have we learned from the Covid inquiry?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more