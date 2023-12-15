What have we learned from the Covid inquiry?

Matt Hancock, Dominic Cummings, Rishi Sunak, Patrick Vallance, Chris Whitty and, of course, Boris Johnson have all relived – and tried to justify – the decisions taken by government during the pandemic. So as the year draws to a close, The Expert Factor team takes stock of progress in the Covid inquiry and whether the questions being asked – and the answers being given – are helping to explain how Johnson’s No.10 functioned during this crisis.

What have we learned so far? Who has given a good account of themselves – and whose reputation has suffered even more damage? What questions should have been asked? And can we be confident that the machinery of government in this country – and the levers of power in the centre – will be better equipped to deal with the next pandemic?

On this week’s episode of The Expert Factor, the team take a deep dive into one of the most significant public inquiries – perhaps ever – to be held in this country.