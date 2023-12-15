Alexei Overchuk: Developing constructive bilateral ties meets the interests of Russian and Armenian peoples

RUSSIA, December 15 - The Deputy Prime Minister addressed a plenary session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia.

The 22nd regular session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia was held in Yerevan, Republic of Armenia, under the joint chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The parties summarised the results of bilateral cooperation in trade and the economy, energy, industry, transport, agriculture, finance, healthcare, culture, science, interregional ties, education and tourism.

During the plenary session, the Deputy Prime Minister spoke about the key areas of cooperation between Russia and Armenia.

Excerpts from the transcript:

Alexei Overchuk: Mr Grigoryan, colleagues,

Our countries are linked by historically friendly relations based on the principles of mutual respect. Russia and Armenia are allies, and our allied interaction is highly dynamic due to intensive and trustful dialogue at the highest level.

Russia is Armenia's leading trade partner, which is confirmed by trade indicators. In the first nine months of 2023, we exceeded the previous year's figures by 43.5 percent totalling $4.4 billion. Now we have almost reached parity in our trade.

We have achieved good results in the supply of agricultural products to Armenia, as well as trade in metals. In order to strengthen and expand bilateral business relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia, as well as to support new points of growth, we opened today a representative office of the Russian Export Centre (REC) in Armenia.

In the past year, 18 regional missions of business communities from different regions of the Russian Federation were organised and conducted with the assistance of the REC.

On 13 April 2023, the plenary session of the Russian-Armenian Business Council's business mission Prospects for Cooperation in the Construction Sector was held in the Republic of Armenia.

Twenty-six Russian companies from the construction sector presented their products and services at the events and held more than 200 business meetings with potential partners from Armenia.

In the first 10 months of 2023, we provided financial and non-financial support to 304 unique exporters in 507 transactions as part of our export promotion efforts in the Republic of Armenia.

We continue to expand investment cooperation with Armenia. Over 40 major Russian companies operate in Armenia, some of which are major taxpayers.

As part of implementing the resolutions from the previous meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and in order to expand ties between our countries’ regions, to strengthen business contacts, and to step up the industrial and investment dialogue, the Russia-Armenia Business Council was restarted on 8 February 2023. We expect this platform to take hold as a helpful asset to promote interaction between our businesses.

We are also doing much to promote cooperation with small and medium-sized businesses. In 2023, more than 60 foreign companies, including Armenian companies, posted letters of inquiry on the МСП.РФ website.

Ten agreements have been signed between Armenian and Russian companies, and talks for the supply of wheat, raw buckwheat, oatmeal, and other commodities are underway.

The Small and Medium-Sized Entrepreneurship (MSP) Corporation collaborates with the National Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship of the Republic of Armenia and the Centre for Strategic Development of the Republic of Armenia Foundation.

We are also stepping up cooperation between our regions. On 10 March 2023, the Russian-Armenian Working Group to support interregional projects met for the first time. Representatives from 10 Russian regions and 10 marzes of the Republic of Armenia attended the meeting.

The Russia-Armenia Interregional Forum is one of the key tools for promoting inter-region cooperation. The most recent 9th Russia-Armenia Interregional Forum took place on 19 September 2022.

We are expanding cooperation in the financial and banking sector as well. From January to September 2023, the Russian rouble made up 90.3 percent of the total transactions between Russia and Armenia.

In transport, we continue to implement the agreements previously reached with the Armenian side. The South Caucasus Railway company operates under a concession contract to create comfortable travel conditions for passengers.

I would like to highlight the positive dynamics in road transport. We focused on renovating the Upper Lars border checkpoint. All 39 lanes were operational as of 14 June 2023.

The checkpoint's capacity is up to 3,900 vehicles per day, including 1,500 lorries and 2,400 passenger vehicles. Unfortunately, for natural and climate reasons, Upper Lars cannot provide year-round transport access, which significantly hinders the relations between our countries. Considering this, both Russia and Armenia have a stake in diversifying transport routes and opening new routes to move freight between our countries.

We welcome the signing of an Agreement on the use of navigation seals for tracking shipments within the EAEU in April 2023. I believe this will be put to practical use. In accordance with the action plan for the implementation of a tracking mechanism using navigation seals in the EAEU, work is underway to develop the regulatory framework for this in the EAEU.

In fact, we are already supporting the construction of the Crossroads of Peace project announced by Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. The construction of the fourth phase of the North-South motorway corridor is being financed through the Eurasian Fund for Stabilisation and Development in the amount of $150 million. Additionally, a decision to support the construction of the Kajaran Tunnel is currently being reviewed by the collegiate bodies of the foundation, with investment support in the amount of $200 million. The total investment portfolio of the foundation in 10 projects in Armenia is estimated at $533 million, and there are currently projects worth an additional $300 million pending approval.

We have established air service between our countries.

With regard to industrial cooperation, it is important to note that the first international event in the republic, “Digital Upgrade,” dedicated to trends and prospects in implementing digital technologies and platform solutions at industrial enterprises, took place in Yerevan from 6 to 7 July 2023. The event was attended by representatives from industrial enterprises of the Republic of Armenia, leading Russian IT companies, and development institutions from Armenia and Russia.

Following the event, experts identified the main business models for the digital transformation of industrial enterprises in the Republic of Armenia.

Cooperation in the civilian uses of nuclear energy is an extremely important issue in our bilateral relations.

We are grateful for the adopted resolution to extend the service contract for the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant. A Russian company has been chosen to do this.

We are actively cooperating to ensure the sanitary and epidemiological wellbeing of the people and we are implementing joint projects in this area.

Upgrade courses for Armenian professionals, various visits, participation in events, including international exercises, took place in 2023.

Tourism is one of the most dynamically developing areas in our interaction. In January-September 2023, 269,000 trips were made from Armenia to Russia and 843,000 trips from Russia to Armenia.

I would also like to note that our countries signed a roadmap on the development of tourism on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 16, 2023.

At present, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development and the Committee on Tourism at the Armenian Ministry of the Economy are jointly considering an opportunity for organising a sectoral business mission in 2024 for representatives of the tourist industry and the media with a view to promoting the tourism potential between our countries.

Our people have a very keen and sensitive interest in the history, culture and traditions of Armenia, not to mention its cuisine and drinks. We are close peoples – Armenians do not feel like foreigners in Russia, and we do not feel like foreigners in Armenia. This is probably the most precious element in our relations and we should value it.

Cultural cooperation also plays an important role in the range of Russian-Armenian relations. A number of large-scale events covering many diverse areas of culture took place this year. We can list many impressive events in the cultural lives of the two countries including the Days of Culture of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Armenia, the Russia-Armenia Forum of Education in Culture and the Days of Russian Cinema in Armenia that were opened with the screening of Russia’s highest-grossing film, “Cheburashka.” We are grateful to our Armenian friends for their assistance in holding these events and for their warm hospitality.

I would also like to separately thank our Armenian colleagues for supporting the initiative to hold the Festival of Culture and Arts of the Peoples of Eurasia. This took place in Sochi on June 7, 2023 on the sidelines of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council during Russia’s EAEU Chairmanship.

On April 28, 2023, Yerevan hosted the first Russia-Armenia Forum of Education in Culture that included the Days of Russian Cinema. On June 30, 2023, Armenia’s National Philharmonic Orchestra and Russian soloists, winners of the International Tchaikovsky Competition, performed a joint concert.

On June 13-14, 2023, Yerevan hosted the first Russia-Armenia scientific and educational forum “Integration of science, education and production as the driver of economic modernisation.”

In 2024, Russia will host a large event for the young people of all countries – the World Youth Festival. We note the high interest of young people in this event. As of today, we have already received over 260,000 applications from young people in 183 countries. We hope for substantive participation from Armenian young people in this festival.

In conclusion, I would like to note that further development of the entire package of bilateral relations meets the interests of the Russian and Armenian peoples.

Colleagues,

I would like to thank all of you for the work you have done, congratulate you on the New Year and wish happiness, prosperity and peace to our countries and peoples.

Thank you.