RUSSIA, December 15 - Mikhail Mishustin presents Government awards in science and technology

Remarks by Mikhail Mishustin:

Colleagues, friends,

I am happy to greet you at the ceremony to present Government awards in science and technology. Today, we honour the results of many years of work in important fields of science.

The majority of our people have no connection to the world of scientific research, however, today everyone uses many things which only several years or even several dozen years ago were regarded as innovations or breakthrough solutions. They are for the benefit of people. This was the case with intelligent train driving systems, which have significantly improved transport safety, or new drugs, new treatment methods and new surgery technology that help doctors save lives and achieve better outcomes for patients. There are hundreds of examples like this in many areas.

The role of science in the economic and social development of the country continues to gain in importance. It is particularly significant today as Russia steadily responds to the challenges that are emerging due to the sanctions-related restrictions and the actions by unfriendly countries, which deny us access to foreign products.

We need to secure technological sovereignty. It is a very important objective that the head of state has set before us, emphasising that we need to have our own competencies in critically important sectors: not only basic solutions but entire production chains.

Major industrial projects to be carried out in the next seven years, which will receive public and private funding, are expected to become a key mechanism in this effort. A total of at least 10 billion roubles will be invested in each of these projects.

What sets these projects apart is that manufacturing must be based on domestic solutions, which are developed under national control, and the use of our design tools.

The first ten projects have already been approved. They cover diesel engines, engineering tools, robotics, microelectronics, small-scale chemistry and pharmaceutical products, as well as civil aircraft, including unmanned aviation systems.

More to be posted soon...