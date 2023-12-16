Businesses committing to act according to sustainable strategy honoured

VIETNAM, December 16 - HÀ NỘI — Only commitment and action according to a sustainable strategy could help businesses overcome difficulties and challenges to develop, prosper and create lasting happiness, said Chairman of the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Phạm Tấn Công at the ceremony to announce the Top 100 Sustainable Businesses in Việt Nam 2023, taking place in Hà Nội this week.

The goal of supporting and promoting the building of a sustainable business community had been persistently pursued by VCCI for two decades, said Công.

The stability and sustainable growth in production and business activities of the businesses honoured at the Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) 2023 announcement ceremony are proof of the right choice when they committed and pioneered the application of sustainability criteria on all three aspects of environment, social and governance (ESG) for the long-term business strategy of the enterprise.

Speaking at the event, Trần Tuấn Anh, Politburo member and head of the Central Committee’s Economic Commission, said that the global context of many unprecedented problems arising, alongside the broad trend toward green economy, circular economy, sustainable development and the fourth industrial revolution, were posing new challenges, requiring entrepreneurs, businesses and each country to constantly innovate to take advantage of opportunities and overcome challenges for rapid and sustainable development.

“Of the nearly 500 business applications participating in this year's programme, up to 23 per cent are businesses participating for the first time. These things show that the story of sustainable development is spreading more strongly in our business community, to all types of businesses, in different fields," said Anh.

To move towards a sustainable business community, each business needs to start from building a sustainable business culture, converting business thinking to responsible business, creating economic growth in harmony with environmental and social benefits. Businesses must be honest and truly care about social responsibility and sustainable business.

At the same time, it was necessary to further promote initiative, creativity, flexibility and co-operation to create added value for all parties, he added, from there, finding new directions, new opportunities, and promptly grasping trends, helping to create competitive advantages for businesses.

At the ceremony to announce sustainable enterprises, the 100 exemplary sustainable enterprises in Việt Nam were honoured.

Among the Top 10 sustainable enterprises in the fields of trade - services and production, foreign invested enterprises account for 40 per cent, Vietnamese enterprises account for 60 per cent, of which 25 per cent are enterprises with dominating State capital. — VNS