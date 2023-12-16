Partnership between CSII and LB&A Consortium to Revolutionize Education with AI

MoU Signing between Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation (CSII) and LB&A Consortium.

CSII & LB&A Consortium sign MOU to integrate AI in education, aiming for personalized, sustainable learning with AI platforms

BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a historic move set to transform the educational landscape, the Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation (CSII) and the LB&A Consortium, comprising LionBrain Co. Ltd. and Anders H.L Soft Co. Ltd., officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on December 15, 2023. This landmark event symbolizes the commencement of an innovative partnership aimed at harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to redefine educational methodologies and empower future generations.

The collaboration was announced by Prof. Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai, CSII Executive Director, and Mr. Anders Hasle Nielsen, representing the LB&A Consortium. The MOU underscores a shared vision to integrate AI into educational frameworks, leveraging LionBrain's cutting-edge AI technologies, including the revolutionary 'Fraia.ai' platform.

"The alliance between CSII and the LB&A Consortium is more than a partnership; it's a pledge to bring about a paradigm shift in how education is delivered," said Prof. Worsak. "Our combined efforts will pave the way for an AI-driven educational model that is personalized, efficient, and accessible to all."

This venture aims to address the current AI gap in the educational sector, showcasing the potential of AI platforms like ChatGPT-4 and Midjourney. The focus extends beyond conventional learning, emphasizing individualized experiences, data security, and environmental sustainability.

One of the most ambitious outcomes of this collaboration is the introduction of a private AI tutor in partnership with CSII, set to offer personalized learning solutions. This initiative aligns with global environmental goals, as LionBrain diligently works towards reducing AI's carbon footprint and ensuring bias-controlled, sustainable AI practices.

"The future of education lies in the integration of AI," stated Mr. Anders Hasle Nielsen. "Our collaboration with CSII is a significant step towards making AI a common, beneficial presence in educational settings around the world."

The MOU signing ceremony was held at the Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation (CSII), and it was attended by dignitaries, educational experts, and media representatives. This event marks the beginning of a journey towards an AI-enabled educational future, setting new benchmarks for global education standards.

Collaboration between Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation (CSII) and FRAIA.ai