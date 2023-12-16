TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Gibson County

At the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Friday involving a deputy from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Eldad Road in Trenton. Deputies were conducting a probation check at the home when they witnessed suspected illicit drugs, resulting in officers withdrawing from the residence to secure a search warrant. Once outside, two deputies observed an outside building behind the home and while attempting to secure the structure, they encountered an armed individual. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, and shots were fired by the armed individual and at least one deputy. Both a deputy and the suspected shooter suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to hospitals by medical helicopter.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.